Hollywood superstar Matt Damon spotted in Moray ahead of The Odyssey filming

The actor, who is sporting a long beard for his role as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s historical epic, has been taking pictures with fans in Buckie and Cullen.

Actor Matt Damon has been spotted taking pictures with locals in Moray ahead of filming for a major blockbuster.

The Hollywood star posed for pictures with locals at a gym in Buckie. The 54-year-old also stopped for photos with staff at an antiques centre in Cullen.

The star is in Scotland ahead of filming for Christopher Nolan’s coming historical drama The Odyssey.

Earlier this month, crews were spotted constructing buildings around Findlater Castle, which is closed to the public until July 25.

Production crews and large boats for the film have also been spotted at Burghead Harbour in Elgin, as well as Buckie Harbour.

Set for release in 2026, The Odyssey will follow the journey of the ancient Greek king of Ithaca as he returns home following the Trojan War.

As Odysseus, Damon will lead an all-star cast including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and more. The historical epic is Nolan’s first film since Oppenheimer.

Crews have also been seen filming in Glasgow and Edinburgh earlier this month for J.J. Abrams’ coming blockbuster Ghostwriter, which stars Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, Samuel L Jackson and Emma Mackey.