Edinburgh has been named as the second best large city in the UK for tourists, while Highland town Fort William has been ranked as one of the country’s worst small locations to visit.

The Scottish Highlands are regularly included among the most beautiful places to visit in the country, which is why it may come as a surprise to learn that the “outdoor capital of the UK” is so poorly regarded by visitors.

It’s according to new research conducted by consumer magazine Which?, who surveyed almost 4,000 people to ask about their experiences visiting towns and cities in the UK across the last two years.

Each location on the list was given a score out of five based on criteria such as food and drink, accommodation, cultural sights, shopping, crowds, value for money and more.

Liverpool was named the top large city, with Edinburgh in close second, while Bath was voted as the best medium sized city, beating out the likes of Oxford and Dundee. Meanwhile, Wells was named as the best among the UK’s small towns and cities with St Andrews in third and others, including Stirling also among the best for visitors.

With most of the towns and cities included in Which’s guide already considered tourist destinations, here are the best and worst locations to visit in Scotland as decided by visitors.

1 . Edinburgh The best large city in Scotland – and the second best in the UK – Edinburgh was given an overall score of 83% by visitors. Edinburgh received top marks for its cultural sights, and four out of five stars for its food and drink scene, shopping, ease of getting around and overall value for money. However, the city’s crowds, accommodation and parking situation all saw it lose points. Photo Sales

2 . St Andrews One of Scotland’s top tourist destinations, St Andrews was given a score of 78% by visitors. The lack of crowds and its accommodation saw the town awarded four stars, with it being awarded three stars for its ease of getting around, vulture sights and value for money. It was given just two stars for its food and drink offerings, shopping and parking. Photo Sales

3 . Glasgow Scotland’s next best big city is Glasgow, which was given a score of 76% by visitors. Receiving four stars on almost all criteria, including accommodation and lack of crowds, Glasgow lost points for its ease of getting around and parking. Photo Sales

4 . Stirling Close behind St Andrews and Glasgow is Stirling with visitors scoring it at 75%. The city’s accommodation, cultural sights, lack of crowds and value for money earned it four stars, while the parking was given three stars and its food and drink, shopping and ease of getting around sitting at two stars. Photo Sales