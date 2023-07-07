Edinburgh is Scotland’s number one tourist destination, and while local residents are a varied and delightful people, they’re also only human and everyone has their limits.

Like any group of people, even the most seasoned ‘Edinburgers’ can grow weary of daft questions, odd statements, or jokes at their expense. When you live in the tourist capital of the country, you’re bound to encounter a lot of visitors who may not realise that their comments could be grating.

Recently, we asked you, our Scotsman readers, “What is something you should NEVER say to someone from Edinburgh?” and recorded your impassioned answers. For the thousands of revellers making their way to ‘Auld Reekie’ (Scots: Old Smoky) to enjoy its wonderful attractions, these should be of use to you.

If you’re visiting Edinburgh soon and want to put your best foot forward, here are twelve things you should avoid saying to someone from Scotland’s capital city.

1 . "Where is Princess Street?" Edinburgh's main shopping street, that is Princes Street, is often misgendered as "Princess Street" by newcomers. Is it an honest mistake? Absolutely. However, locals find this common mistake a bit grating especially when every available street sign and map have it written as "Princes" street. Photo: South_agency (Getty Images Signature) Photo Sales

2 . "What time does the 1 o'clock Gun go off?" A rather concerningly high number of local tour guides reported this question being asked. Edinburgh's 1 o'clock gun is a tradition that dates back to 1861 and is fired every day at (you guessed it) 1PM, excluding Sundays, Good Friday and Christmas Day. Photo: JMetz (Getty Images) Photo Sales

3 . "People from Edinburgh are so posh!" Let's be honest, Edinburgh has its fair share of people who ARE posh and well-to-do. But, as with any stereotype, it does not reflect the broad reality, as most Edinburgh residents are just regular people from diverse backgrounds who can't be put in a box as simply "posh." Photo: Shironosov (Getty Images) Photo Sales

4 . "I love the trams." Recently an inquiry was made as to why the cost of the tram project increased from £375 million to around £1 billion. For local residents, this project was considered a "shambles" as it created a lot of inconvenient road works AND the project was scaled back so it's not even a full tram network. Suffice to say, a lot of people weren't thrilled about that, so it's a touchy topic. Photo: Versevend (Getty Images Pro) Photo Sales

