2 . Kelvingrove Museum - Glasgow

One of the most-visited tourist attractions in the West End of Glasgow, Kelvingrove is a highly-rated tourist spot that has, sadly, left a minority of visitors displeased in hilarious fashion. "It is a charity home for taxidermists" proclaimed one reviewer while another was distraught at the lack of human decency shown to people with packed lunches. "There was not enough tables to eat a packed lunch" and with the area they were planted in offering only a "view of a bricked wall and a toilet door". This in turn left the visitor feeling like a "second class citizen" at the museum. "Shame on you Kelvingrove Museum" they added. Photo: Getty Images