Scotland is home to some of the world's most-renowned tourist attractions with picturesque landscapes and historic buildings on the bucket lists of tourists around the globe.
While browsing some of Scotland’s most highly-rated and dearly-loved tourist spots, we unearthed some hilarious 1-star reviews that put a smile on our faces.
From Ibrox Stadium to Arthur’s Seat, here are 10 Scottish tourist attractions with hilarious 1-star reviews on TripAdvisor.
1. Celtic Park Tour - Glasgow
One of Europe's most iconic stadiums and famed for its unrelenting atmosphere, Celtic Park is proof you can't please everyone. One reviewer was displeased with the tour because "the tour guide wouldn't stop talking about Celtic's history" and, shockingly, "wouldn't let us play football on the pitch". Another claimed it was "reminiscent of old Ikea furniture" and simply an "over rated leisure centre". Photo: Getty Images
2. Kelvingrove Museum - Glasgow
One of the most-visited tourist attractions in the West End of Glasgow, Kelvingrove is a highly-rated tourist spot that has, sadly, left a minority of visitors displeased in hilarious fashion. "It is a charity home for taxidermists" proclaimed one reviewer while another was distraught at the lack of human decency shown to people with packed lunches. "There was not enough tables to eat a packed lunch" and with the area they were planted in offering only a "view of a bricked wall and a toilet door". This in turn left the visitor feeling like a "second class citizen" at the museum. "Shame on you Kelvingrove Museum" they added. Photo: Getty Images
3. Loch Ness
Known for its beauty and of course the mythical Loch Ness Monster, this tourist spot is recommended by 96% of Tripadvisor reviewers. However there were some displeased with their visit. Perhaps the funniest review we saw was one visitor leaving a one-star review because their tour guide was "the worst ever" and left them incensed after he "kept singing, making annoying sounds, talking about useless stuff like Beyoncé and the split of One Direction."
4. Arthur's Seat - Edinburgh
The country's number one tourist attraction according to Tripadvisor is, unsurprisingly, loved by many. However, some reviewers left scathing - if unintentionally hilarious - comments. "It's just a rock" said one reviewer while another was particularly annoyed that it "had no actual seats". One reviewer suggested not to take your pets, claiming "I nearly lost my dog!". Also, don't go Easter Egg rolling as you'll pay for it with a seagull attack.