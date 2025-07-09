Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to one of Scotland’s most famous glens have been urged not to leave memorials or ‘rock art’ behind in a bid to protect the natural landscape from damage.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS), the country’s largest conservation charity, has made the plea as it deals with its highest ever number of visitors to its sites.

'Rock art' found by NTS rangers in Glencoe. The charity has urged visitors to resist the trend in order to protect the countryside amid growing numbers of people visiting its sites. | NTS

The organisation welcomed more than two million people to its countryside sites last year - its highest ever figure and a record-breaking year.

NTS said increased numbers brought “increased pressures”, with visitors asked to access its landscapes “responsibly”.

Problem spots have included Coire Gabhail at Glencoe, also known as the “Hidden” or “Lost” Valley, where increasing numbers of ‘rock art’ - where stones are collected and either stacked or arranged in patterns - have been found.

The charity said “many mementoes” had also been left in the landscape.

Meanwhile, issues with illegal fires have also been reported at Mar Lodge Estate near Braemar, with the topic “exceptionally important” given the outbreaks of wildfires so far this summer.

David Frew, head of Mar Lodge Estate at NTS, said: “Our purpose is to share our places with people, so we’re really pleased to have reached our highest ever visitor figures in 2024.

“We saw a 37 percent increase on the previous year and we want this growth to continue, and we also want to continue to improve access for people who may not have had the chance to explore countryside landscapes in the past.

“A lot of the challenges we face in maintaining our countryside properties come from people who simply don’t know what is and is not a responsible way to visit these places, so we want to raise awareness.

“Many people won’t know that seemingly small actions can have large impacts on fragile habitats. This is especially true when multiplied by hundreds of thousands of visitors.”

While creating rock art may seem harmless, the practice can disturb precious habitats and create lasting disruption as walls are tampered with and stones disrupted. NTS said visitors should also consider other ways to leave tributes or memorials.

“While many locations have a special place in people’s hearts and they may want to leave a marker or memorial, it’s important to protect the natural beauty and wildlife of these places.”

A NTS statement added: “Physical markers may inadvertently harm wildlife, so people are encouraged to think of other ways to leave a tribute to loved ones.”

Mr Frew said rangers were encountering “dozens and dozens” of prohibited campfires at NTS sites.

He said: “People often just tell us they’ll be careful. Many people don’t realise that fires can ignite underground in areas of peatland and although it appears extinguished on the surface, it can have devastating consequences.

“And far too often we see a seemingly well-managed fire lose control from just one or two errant embers. We would really appreciate visitors listening to no-fire guidance and helping us protect our landscapes.