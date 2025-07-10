Today at Wimbledon: Thursday order of play, prize money, TV schedule, when is Aryna Sabalenka playing on day 11 of the championships?
Last year saw Carlos Alcaraz take the men’s singles title for the second year in a row, while Barbora Krejcikova triumphed in the women’s singles championship.
They returned to defend their titles, along with Novak Djokovic, who is looking to add a record 25th grand slam trophy to his groaning mantelpiece.
While Krejcikova exited to Emma Navarro in the third round, Alcaraz and Djokovic have made it to the semi finals - along with world number ones Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka.
Meanwhile, while Andy Murray’s 2024 tournament was his last, there was Scottish interest courtesy of Edinburgh-born Jacob Fearnley - but sadly he’s already out, beaten in the first round.
And honorary Scotsman Cameron Norrie though (his dad’s from Glasgow) sadly went out in the quarter finals of this year’s tournament against Alcaraz on Tuesday - meaning British interest in the singles in now finished.
But there are still plenty of Brits in the doubles, with Joe Salisbury, Julian Cash, Lloyd Glasspool, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid all playing on the show courts today.
However all eyes will be on the women’s semi finals.
Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening during the 11th day of play, Thursday, July 10.
What’s the order of play for Wimbledon on Thursday, July 10?
Here’s who’s playing today on the Show Courts.
Centre Court - 1.30pm start
- Aryna Sabalenka [1] v Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13]
- Belinda Bencic (SUI) v Iga Swiatak (POL) [8]
- Sem Verbeek (NED) & Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs Joe Salisbury (GBR) & Luisa Stefani (BRA) – mixed doubles final
Court number 1 - 1pm start
- Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) & Mate Pavic (CRO) [1] vs Rinky Hijikata (AUS) & David Pel (NED) – gentlemen’s doubles semi-finals
- Marcel Granollers (ESP) & Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [4] vs Julian Cash (GBR) and Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) [5] – gentlemen’s doubles semi-finals
- Alfie Hewett (GBR) & Gordon Reid (GBR) [1] vs Daniel Caverzaschi (ESP) & Tokito Oda (JPN) – gentlemen’s wheelchair doubles semi-finals
When is Aryna Sabalenka playing today?
Aryna Sabalenka takes on 13th seed Amanda Anisimova in their semi final first on Centre Court - so that’s a 1.30pm start.
What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2025?
This year’s prize pit is up seven per cent on last year, up to a record £53.5 million.
Here’s the jaw-dropping prize money for the men’s and women’s singles competitions.
- Champion: £3,000,000
- Finalist: £1,520,000
- Semi-finalist: £775,000
- Quarter-finalist: £400,000
- Round 4: £240,000
- Round 3: £152,000
- Round 2: £99,000
- Round 1: £66,000
When can I watch Wimbledon on television?
From 10.30am each morning, Isa Guha will kics off the day’s action in the morning on BBC Two and iPlayer, before Clare Balding takes over in the afternoon as play continues into the evening on BBC One.
Qasa Alom hosts Today at Wimbledon daily throughout the tournament on BBC iPlayer, available from 9pm in week one and 8pm in week two, giving audiences instant access to highlights and expert analysis when and where they want them.
The highlights programme will also be broadcast after live play ends, daily on BBC Two and iPlayer.
There’s also live coverage of the show courts on the iPlayer, allowing you to follow your favourite.
What tournaments are included in Wimbledon 2025?
Alongside the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournaments, Wimbledon also includes competitions for boys' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), girls' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), singles & doubles events for men's and women's wheelchair tennis players, gentlemen's and ladies' invitational doubles competitions and a mixed invitational doubles.
What’s the full schedule for the singles titles at Wimbledon 2025?
Here when matches will be played - weather willing.
- Monday June 30: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles First Round
- Tuesday July 1 : Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles First Round
- Wednesday, July 2: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Second Round
- Thursday, July 3: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Second Round
- Friday, July 4: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Third Round
- Saturday, July 5: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Third Round
- Sunday, July 6: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Fourth Round
- Monday, July 7: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Fourth Round
- Tuesday, July 8: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Quarter-finals
- Wednesday, July 9: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Quarter-finals
- Thursday, July 10: Ladies' Singles Semi-finals
- Friday, July 11: Gentlemen's Singles Semi-finals
- Saturday, July 12: Ladies' Singles Final
- Sunday, July 13: Gentlemen's Singles Final
What trophy does the men’s singles champion get?
The Gentlemen's Singles Trophy was first presented by the All England Club in 1887, having cost the grand sum of 100 guineas. It is made of silver gilt, stands 18 inches high and has a diameter of 7.5 inches. The inscription on the Cup reads: "The All England Lawn Tennis Club Single Handed Championship of the World". The men’s singles winner will also receive a three-quarter size replica of the Cup bearing the names of all past Champions.
What trophy does the women’s singles champion get?
The Ladies' Singles Trophy is a silver salver, sometimes referred to as the Rosewater Dish or Venus Rosewater Dish, which was first presented in 1886. It is made of sterling silver, partly gilded, is 18.75 inches in diameter, and is decorated with mythological figures, the central figure being Temperance, seated on a chest with a lamp in her right hand and a jug in her left, with various attributes such as a sickle, fork and caduceus around her.
