Temperatures are expected to hit 28C in the capital on Saturday

Things are heating up across Scotland as the UK braces for more hot weather.

Scotland is set for a scorcher this weekend with temperatures soaring to 28C on Saturday in some places.

According to the Met Office, the week will slowly warm from the low to mid 20s by Thursday, before heating up to reach the upper 20s this weekend.

Glasgow and Edinburgh will see temperatures reach 26C on Friday and hit 28C by late afternoon on Saturday.

The Scottish borders is also set to bake with temperatures of 27C on Saturday.

Dundee will hit highs of 26C on Friday with a slightly cooler Aberdeen seeing peak temperatures of 24C.

Edinburgh and Glasgow will see scorching temperatures this weekend. | Getty Images

Meanwhile, England is in store for another week of scorching weather, with temperatures expected to hit 30C in London this weekend.

The Met Office said the hot weather comes with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Read below our day-by-day round up of the heatwave.

Monday July 7

Edinburgh: Highs of 20C expected by lunchtime

Glasgow: Highs on 19C with odd light shower possible at midday

Aberdeen: Highs of 19C by mid afternoon

Dundee: Highs of 21C by mid afternoon

Tuesday July 8

Edinburgh: Highs of 20C expected by late afternoon

Glasgow: Highs of 21C expected by late afternoon

Aberdeen: Highs of 20C by lunchtime

Dundee: Highs of 23C by late afternoon

Wednesday July 9

Edinburgh: Highs of 21C by late afternoon

Glasgow: Highs of 21C but mostly overcast

Aberdeen: Highs of 22C by late afternoon

Dundee: Highs of 24C by late afternoon

Thursday July 10

Edinburgh: Highs of 23C by late afternoon

Glasgow: Highs of 23C by late afternoon

Aberdeen: Highs of 24C by late afternoon

Dundee: Highs of 24C by late afternoon

Friday July 11

Edinburgh: Highs of 27C by late afternoon

Glasgow: Highs of 26C by late afternoon

Aberdeen: Highs of 23C by lunchtime

Dundee: Highs of 26C by late afternoon

Saturday July 12

Edinburgh: Highs of 28C by late afternoon

Glasgow: Highs of 28C by late afternoon

Aberdeen: Highs of 23C by lunchtime

Dundee: Highs of 25C by late afternoon

Sunday July 13

Edinburgh: Highs of 26C by late afternoon

Glasgow: Highs of 26C by late afternoon

Aberdeen: Highs of 21C by late afternoon