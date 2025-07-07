Scotland July Heatwave: Here's how hot it will get this week as temperatures soar across the country
Things are heating up across Scotland as the UK braces for more hot weather.
Scotland is set for a scorcher this weekend with temperatures soaring to 28C on Saturday in some places.
According to the Met Office, the week will slowly warm from the low to mid 20s by Thursday, before heating up to reach the upper 20s this weekend.
Glasgow and Edinburgh will see temperatures reach 26C on Friday and hit 28C by late afternoon on Saturday.
The Scottish borders is also set to bake with temperatures of 27C on Saturday.
Dundee will hit highs of 26C on Friday with a slightly cooler Aberdeen seeing peak temperatures of 24C.
Meanwhile, England is in store for another week of scorching weather, with temperatures expected to hit 30C in London this weekend.
The Met Office said the hot weather comes with the possibility of thunderstorms.
Read below our day-by-day round up of the heatwave.
Monday July 7
Edinburgh: Highs of 20C expected by lunchtime
Glasgow: Highs on 19C with odd light shower possible at midday
Aberdeen: Highs of 19C by mid afternoon
Dundee: Highs of 21C by mid afternoon
Tuesday July 8
Edinburgh: Highs of 20C expected by late afternoon
Glasgow: Highs of 21C expected by late afternoon
Aberdeen: Highs of 20C by lunchtime
Dundee: Highs of 23C by late afternoon
Wednesday July 9
Edinburgh: Highs of 21C by late afternoon
Glasgow: Highs of 21C but mostly overcast
Aberdeen: Highs of 22C by late afternoon
Dundee: Highs of 24C by late afternoon
Thursday July 10
Edinburgh: Highs of 23C by late afternoon
Glasgow: Highs of 23C by late afternoon
Aberdeen: Highs of 24C by late afternoon
Dundee: Highs of 24C by late afternoon
Friday July 11
Edinburgh: Highs of 27C by late afternoon
Glasgow: Highs of 26C by late afternoon
Aberdeen: Highs of 23C by lunchtime
Dundee: Highs of 26C by late afternoon
Saturday July 12
Edinburgh: Highs of 28C by late afternoon
Glasgow: Highs of 28C by late afternoon
Aberdeen: Highs of 23C by lunchtime
Dundee: Highs of 25C by late afternoon
Sunday July 13
Edinburgh: Highs of 26C by late afternoon
Glasgow: Highs of 26C by late afternoon
Aberdeen: Highs of 21C by late afternoon
Dundee: Highs of 22C by mid afternoon
