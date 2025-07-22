Scotland weather: Dramatic moment floodwater and silt gushes onto train track - causing ScotRail disruption
Dramatic footage shows fast-flowing floodwater gushing onto the track at a Highlands train station - causing some ScotRail services to be suspended.
Network Rail Scotland said on July 21 they had a report of flooding potentially damaging the track on the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh line.
They later shared footage of the flooded track at Achanalt station, posting to X: “The speed and volume of the floodwater, plus the silt it’s washing onto the tracks makes it unsafe to run trains here.”
This morning (July 22), Network Rail Scotland said the flooding had subsided, but that debris was blocking the track, with them working to clear it.
ScotRail say they expect disruption to continue until the end of today (July 22) and have published details of suspended services and replacement buses on their website.
Replacement bus services in place
17:13 Kyle Of Lochalsh to Inverness - Cancelled - 1 McNeils 29 seater coach. One mini bus not confirmed.
17:54 Inverness to Kyle Of Lochalsh - Cancelled - 1 Elizabeth Yule full size coach and 1 Taxi 24/7 mini bus.
Train services between Inverness and Wick are running as scheduled.
ScotRail say ticket acceptance is also in place with CityLink buses between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh at no extra cost. Please show your valid ticket or SMARTcard to the driver on request. Please note, this is offered on a first come first serve basis and seats cannot be guaranteed.
Ticket acceptance is also in place with Stagecoach North between Inverness and Dingwall at no extra cost. Please show your valid ticket or SMARTcard to the driver on request.
