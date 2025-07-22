Donald Trump in Scotland: Here are 18 pictures of protests on the President's previous visits

Donald Trump has never been shy about bragging about his connections with Scotland – from his Scottish mother and beloved golf courses, to his frequent public spats with politicians and environmentalists.

But his professed love of the country isn’t always reciprocated by Scots.

Ahead of an official state visit later this year, President Trump will be arriving in Scotland on Friday (July 25) for five days to visit both his golf courses - as well as meeting with both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.

It’s expected numerous protests will take place across Scotland to mark the occasion.

Here are 18 pictures of protestors having their say on previous visits by the President.

1 . Britain says no Protestors outside the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Bile yer heid The Aberdeenshire protestors took plenty of care over their placards. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Big beautiful wall Protestors against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump build a 'baby wall' outside his golf course. | AFP via Getty Images