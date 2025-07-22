Trump's visit in 2018 led to numerous protests.placeholder image
Trump's visit in 2018 led to numerous protests. | AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump in Scotland: Here are 18 pictures of protests on the President's previous visits

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 14:48 BST

Protestors will be busy making placards this week.

Donald Trump has never been shy about bragging about his connections with Scotland – from his Scottish mother and beloved golf courses, to his frequent public spats with politicians and environmentalists.

But his professed love of the country isn’t always reciprocated by Scots.

Ahead of an official state visit later this year, President Trump will be arriving in Scotland on Friday (July 25) for five days to visit both his golf courses - as well as meeting with both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.

It’s expected numerous protests will take place across Scotland to mark the occasion.

Here are 18 pictures of protestors having their say on previous visits by the President.

Protestors outside the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.

1. Britain says no

Protestors outside the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire. | AFP via Getty Images

The Aberdeenshire protestors took plenty of care over their placards.

2. Bile yer heid

The Aberdeenshire protestors took plenty of care over their placards. | AFP via Getty Images

Protestors against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump build a 'baby wall' outside his golf course.

3. Big beautiful wall

Protestors against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump build a 'baby wall' outside his golf course. | AFP via Getty Images

Protestors in Aberdeenshire highlighted some of Trump's well-publicised comments about women.

4. Grabbing back

Protestors in Aberdeenshire highlighted some of Trump's well-publicised comments about women. | AFP via Getty Images

