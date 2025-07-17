The castle is set to open as a visitor attraction.

A Scottish castle, which was set to reopen in the summer, is now facing a delay.

The opening of a £39 million transformation of Inverness Castle to create a ‘world class’ visitor attraction has been pushed back from the planned reopening this summer - with completion now expected later this year.

Leading figures guiding the ambitious redevelopment put the delay down to labour shortages on the contract as well as issues with materials.

The Inverness Castle Experience, which involves Highland Council and Highlife Highland, is set to transform the castle from its past uses as a prison and courtroom to a visitor attraction.

A virtual guide in the form of a dog named Cuillin will lead younger guests through the experience. A bistro and bar will also be part of the site.

The reasons for delays are due to labour shortages and issues with materials. | PA

The cost of the work is being covered by £34.5m in funding, including £30m from the Inverness and Highland City Region Deal, external , and £5.5m in borrowing.

The borrowing is to be repaid from the castle's revenue.

Labour shortages and issues with materials

Speaking to the Inverness Courier, Jason Kelman, the principal project manager of the Inverness Castle Experience, said: “We hope to have the buildings completed by mid-August and the landscaping of the exterior completed by mid-September.

“Two issues have held us back - labour shortages on the contract, partly through our focus on favouring local sub-contractors at a time when construction projects in the Highlands are booming and local sub-contractors spreading themselves thin.

“Secondly, there have been issues with materials, with the stonework all natural stone. At times, what’s been quarried has hit seams where the quality is not quite what we expect and therefore a lot of stone has had to be rejected.

Inverness Castle is facing a slight delay. | Universal Images Group via Getty

“But for projects of this nature and scale, on a grade A-listed structure, it is always going to be complicated and challenging and there are many examples where budgets and timescales have been far over-run.

“I’ve got 35 years of experience in the construction industry and I think we’ve done pretty well on this project.

“To be where we are, hopefully just a matter of weeks late, I’m really pleased with the progress and the great quality of work that we have seen put in place.”

Inverness Castle’s history

The sandstone Inverness Castle was built in 1830s and 40s to plans drawn by architect William Burn.

However, a castle had occupied the site from possibly as far back as the 11th Century.

Over the centuries, the site fell under the control of the forces of Edward I, Robert the Bruce and James I, II and IV.

Inverness Castle pictured in 1936. | Print Collector/Getty Images

In 1562, Mary, Queen of Scots, was denied entry to the castle by George Gordon, Earl of Huntly. After a three-day siege by her supporters, the keeper Alexander Gordon was captured and hanged.

Bonnie Prince Charlie's forces blew the castle up in 1746 to prevent it from falling into the hands of government troops.

