One thing Scotland is blessed with is coastline - including islands, we have nearly 19,000 km of it to enjoy, and that includes some spectacular beaches.
These sandy stretches are perfect for walks with the family dog, offering plenty of opportunities for sea swimming. digging and stick chasing.
But which are best for our four-legged friends? That’s when new research from Verdant Leisure comes in - which has ranked Britain’s beaches according to a range of doggy-friendly criteria, including beaches that have been awarded top marks for water quality, offer the best environment for dogs to run about, have numerous dog-friendly restaurants and cafes nearby, do not have a full-year-round dog ban, and have nearby car parks.
They’ve also taken a look at online reviews to come up with the best Scotland has to offer.
Here are all 10 - and what reviewers have said about them.
1. Dornoch Beach
Topping the table is Dornoch Beach, offering miles of golden sand on the magical Dornoch Firth in the Highlands. It had an overall score of 100.45. One reviewer said: "Beautiful. Peaceful. Miles of sandy beaches. Fantastic space for dog walks - both on lead and off as given space sometimes had the beach to ourselves. Absolutely stunning." | Canva/Getty Images
2. Achmelvich Beach
Regularly topping lists of the most stunning beaches in Scotland, Achmelvich Beach offers a little bit of the Carribean in Sutherland. It came second when it came to our four-legged friends, with a score of 100.28. A typical review reads: "What a stunning beach this is and we have visited many across the UK and Ireland with our two dogs. Boy did they have an amazing time! It is a short 400m walk from the car park but what a gorgeous wee walk it is. In Ireland we call it a wee dander. The sound of the birds, the sea and the views of the mountains and island just blows your mind. The waters are aqua blue and green and the sandy beach is so wonderful. This is a true gem to be visited by all visiting this wonderful wild area." | Canva/Getty Images
3. Loch Morlich
In Scotland not all the best beaches are by the sea - third place goes to the glorious sandy stretch on Loch Morlich in the Highlands, which earned a rating of 100.27. A reviewer explains what makes it special, saying: "Loch Morlich is a lovely area. It is dog friendly and a great place to spend a few hours relaxing and taking in the scenery. Our dogs enjoyed playing in the sand and having a paddle in the clear water. There is a large car park (charges apply), which is just a short walk from the sand. It is a popular area for families, dog walkers, and for those who enjoy water sports. There is a dog friendly cafe based at Loch Morlich, which we didn't use, but it looked popular and would consider the next time we visit." | Canva/Getty Images
4. Elie Beach
Located in the East Neuk of Fife, Elie Beach is a hugely popular holiday sport and scored 100.26. One fan said: "If you’re staying near St Andrews, this beach is a must. The golden sands are beautiful, and unlike many beaches in England, it’s completely dog friendly. Children love jumping off the pier, and the lack of tourist traps by the seafront add to its unspoiled feel." | Canva/Getty Images