2 . Achmelvich Beach

Regularly topping lists of the most stunning beaches in Scotland, Achmelvich Beach offers a little bit of the Carribean in Sutherland. It came second when it came to our four-legged friends, with a score of 100.28. A typical review reads: "What a stunning beach this is and we have visited many across the UK and Ireland with our two dogs. Boy did they have an amazing time! It is a short 400m walk from the car park but what a gorgeous wee walk it is. In Ireland we call it a wee dander. The sound of the birds, the sea and the views of the mountains and island just blows your mind. The waters are aqua blue and green and the sandy beach is so wonderful. This is a true gem to be visited by all visiting this wonderful wild area." | Canva/Getty Images