Six ice rink employees are facing redundancy.

Hundreds gathered to protest in Moray after the announced closure of the region’s only ice rink.

On Monday, it was revealed that the ice rink at Moray Leisure Centre in Elgin would be closing down on August 4.

The move was made due to “soaring energy costs” which the centre say has made them make the “difficult decision” to close the ice rink’s doors. It is said to help protect the “long-term future” of the wider leisure centre, which also offers swimming pools and a gym.

Only a day after the news was announced, hundreds of service-users - including figure skaters, ice hockey players and a range of clubs - turned out to protest outside to raise awareness about how much the centre means to them.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Moray Leisure Centre chief executive John O’Kane said: “At the moment we’re facing a significant energy bill that we’re unable to pay.

“Our tariff went up between March and April, and we’re now facing a projected energy bill this year that’s not sustainable within the operation of the building.

Hundreds gathered outside the leisure centre. | Ena Saracevic

“Our energy costs have doubled and we can’t find a way to pay those bills.”

When asked about the two week notice, he said: “As soon as we were aware that we were unable to meet our financial requirements this year and resolve our energy bill immediately, we contacted everyone and the board made a decision on Wednesday to close the ice rink on August 4.

“That would then give us the opportunity to reduce our energy bill and to continue to trade effectively. As soon as we made the decision, we tried to let everybody know as quickly as possible.”

Six employees facing redundancy

Mr O’Kane also revealed that they were in conversation with six Moray Leisure Centre employees who are facing redundancy due to the closure.

Fi MacLennan, the secretary of Caledonia Ice Skating club, said: “The decision came out of nowhere. There was no prior warning or any indication that there were problems financially.”

The club recently won a partnership with UHI Moray.

“That was going to be something amazing for our club and young people so it’s all very sad,” she added.

Meanwhile, committee member of Caledonia Ice Skating Club Suzanne Richardson said that they are “not going down without a fight”.

Locals are pleading for their ice rink to be saved. | Ena Saracevic

She added: “We’ll fight. I’m not willing to admit that they’re closing for good. Not a chance.

“The children are down here three or four times a week. This is such a main part of their life.

“They’re missing out going out with their friends at night because they choose to do this as a sport and want to come down.”

Rachel Anderson and Emily Wright say they have both been ice skating at the centre for the past ten years. They’re both members of Moray Figure Skating club who use the ice rink.

When asked how she felt when she received the news of the closure, Rachel said: “I felt so shocked because we didn’t think it would come to that.

“But we were really sad because we train here six times a week and it’s a huge part of our lives.”

Emily added: “We’d have to travel an hour to get to the ice rink in Inverness but it’s hardly ever open either.”

Commenting on the announcement, Moray’s SNP MSP Richard Lochhead said: “The closure of Moray’s only ice rink will come as a huge blow given the popularity of the facility with local families, clubs, and ice hockey team.

“Moray Leisure Centre is not alone in struggling with soaring energy costs and inflation, with nearby ice facilities in Inverness and Aberdeen having to turn to crowdfunding to cover increasing costs.

“Tackling energy costs and ensuring that we benefit from the massive energy resources on our doorstep should be top of the UK Government’s agenda.

“In the meantime, I intend to meet Moray Leisure Centre’s management in the coming days and have written urgently to the Scottish Government to ask if anything can be done to help and I’m seeking advice on how we can support Moray and Scotland’s ice rinks that are such high users of energy.

“I’m also seeking clarity from Moray Council on its response due to its significant interest in the centre and the fact that none of us will want to see Moray lose its only ice rink.”

Hundreds gathered at the Moray ice rink on Monday. | Ena Saracevic

Moray Council leader, councillor Kathleen Robertson said: "Moray Council is aware of the decision by the Moray Leisure Ltd Board to close the ice rink at Moray Leisure Centre from August 4.

“While this is clearly a difficult decision for them, rising energy costs are being felt across all industries and in homes around the country, so it's also an understandable measure to take to ensure financial viability for the rest of the facility.