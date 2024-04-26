The Scottish Government is in chaos, and opposition parties in Holyrood are looking on in delight as Humza Yousaf faces a vote of no confidence in him as First Minister.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says Mr Yousaf should call a Scottish election, after he tore up the Bute House Agreement and threw the Scottish Greens out of government.

But how likely are we to see an election on the back of all of this? The Scotsman takes a look at whether or not voters should expect to be heading to the polls any time soon.

Will there be a Scottish election?

It’s certainly not off the table.

There are two paths right now that could end in the masses going to the polls. First, there is the vote of no confidence in Humza Yousaf as First Minister, lodged by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

If Mr Yousaf loses this vote, he is not obligated to step down - but given how close the vote is likely to be, it would be extremely difficult for him to stay on.

If he does resign on the back of this, Parliament would have 28 days to find a new first minister. That is easier said than done given the SNP has now lost its pro-independence majority in Holyrood.

If no first minister is elected after 28 days, Parliament would be dissolved and this could trigger an election.

The second way is through a motion of no confidence in the Scottish Government, lodged by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

If his motion is supported by at least 25 MSPs, it would go to a vote, and if the Government loses that vote all ministers would have to resign and Parliament would be dissolved, potentially triggering an election.

Why does Scottish Labour want an election?

Like trends across the UK, Labour is polling well ahead of this year’s general election. Mr Sarwar wants to put his popularity to a test through a Scottish election as well.

In announcing his intention to table a no confidence motion in the Scottish Government, Mr Sarwar said: “It would be untenable for the SNP to assume it can impose another unelected first minister on Scotland.

He added: “Removing Humza Yousaf alone will not deliver the change we need - we need to get rid of the entire SNP Government, which has left almost one in six Scots on an NHS waiting list, public finances in chaos and public services at breaking point.

“The people of Scotland deserve a fresh start - this can only come with a Scottish election. Scottish Labour is ready and willing to deliver the change we need - from restoring our NHS, to creating jobs and making Scotland a global leader in clean energy.