Election 2024: Check who is standing in your area with our interactive map
Who is standing and where for the 2024 general election in Scotland?
We don’t yet know when, but there will be a general election before the end of the year.
The biggest parties vying for your votes have already finalised their candidates list and have started campaigning and leafleting.
But who is standing and where?
Take a look at our interactive map showing you exactly who is standing in each of Scotland’s constituencies.
