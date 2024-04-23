Election 2024: Check who is standing in your area with our interactive map

Who is standing and where for the 2024 general election in Scotland?
By Rachel Amery, Kim Mogg
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 10:59 BST
Ballot box.Ballot box.
We don’t yet know when, but there will be a general election before the end of the year.

The biggest parties vying for your votes have already finalised their candidates list and have started campaigning and leafleting.

But who is standing and where?

Take a look at our interactive map showing you exactly who is standing in each of Scotland’s constituencies. 

