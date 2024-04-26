Scottish Labour is launching a motion of no confidence in the Scottish Government.

Humza Yousaf is already facing a vote of no confidence in him as First Minister after scrapping the Bute House Agreement and throwing the Scottish Greens out of government.

Given the arithmetic of the Scottish Parliament, his future as First Minister now hangs on a knife-edge.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is tabling a no confidence motion in the Scottish Government. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

However Labour have said they are now also going to table a motion of no confidence in the whole government.

Mr Sarwar said: “It’s a matter now of when - not if - Humza Youasf will step down as First Minister.

“It would be untenable for the SNP to assume it can impose another unelected First Minister on Scotland.

“Scottish Labour has no confidence in Humza Yousaf or this SNP government.

“That is why we are laying a motion today to this effect to say that the parliament has no confidence in the Scottish Government

“People across the parliament should support our motion because it is for the people of Scotland to decide who is First Minister, not just a group of SNP members.”

Mr Sarwar would need at least 25 MSPs to sign this motion to push it to a vote.

If the government lost this vote, all ministers would have to resign - this would lead to parliament being dissolved and could trigger a Scottish election.

Mr Yousaf is expected to face a no confidence vote on him as First Minister on Wednesday, and the Conservatives, Labour, Lib Dems and Greens are all expected to vote against him.

Mr Sarwar added: “Removing Humza Yousaf alone will not deliver the change we need - we need to get rid of the entire SNP government which has left almost one in six Scots on an NHS waiting list, public finances in chaos and public services at breaking point.

“The people of Scotland deserve a fresh start - this can only come with a Scottish election.

“Scottish Labour is ready and willing to deliver the change we need - from restoring our NHS, to creating jobs and making Scotland a global leader in clean energy.