Humza Yousaf’s authority as First Minister has seemingly evaporated in the space of a few hours.

Whether he sees off a no-confidence vote next week or not, his power move by ditching the Greens from government has completely backfired – with potentially catastrophic consequences for his leadership.

Even if he survives Douglas Ross’s motion of no confidence, backed by Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the furious Greens, it is difficult to see how he can oversee a minority government and be taken seriously by the public. He also has to fight a second no-confidence motion in his entire Government that is going to be submitted by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

First Minister Humza Yousaf (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire)

In a poetic twist, Mr Yousaf’s fate rests on his former Government colleague Ash Regan, whom he branded “no great loss” when she defected from the SNP to Alex Salmond’s Alba party.

Ms Regan will be the last person in Holyrood Mr Yousaf would want his future in their hands, given she missed out on the SNP leadership to him last year. But will he concede to her demands in order to cling to power?

On Thursday, Ms Regan suggested she wanted reassurance the independence campaign would ramp back up again, as well as conditions over what she regards as more protections for women and girls and a vow for more competence to be restored in government. Quite how the First Minister responds to an assurance of more competence overnight is not particularly clear or straightforward.

If Mr Yousaf folds to Ms Regan’s demands, he will have been rescued by an almighty foe. He will look desperate to hold onto power and will surely signal the beginning of the end for his leadership.

If he fails to meet her demands, then he will be kicked out of office by the woman who attempted to take over from Nicola Sturgeon in his place. It would be an astonishing downfall.

The SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, has insisted Mr Yousaf will “come out fighting”, but it’s unclear what is left for the First Minister to fight for. It is also ironic it is Mr Flynn stating that intent, given suggestion that he personally heaped pressure on the FM to dump the Greens, which kickstarted one of the biggest miscalculations Scottish politics has ever seen.

Mr Flynn also insisted he was not trying to oust Ian Blackford as the party’s Westminster leader and was not interested in his job before inevitably becoming the new SNP chief in the Commons.

Mr Yousaf has endured a very difficult first year as First Minister – much of it out of his hands with the police investigation over the SNP finances looming over his leadership. But it is difficult to pinpoint many obvious achievements to show for a gruelling first 12 months in Bute House.