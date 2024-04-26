Humza Yousaf is facing the biggest test of his political career yet.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has launched a motion of no confidence in him as First Minister, and his time as the country’s leader now hangs on a knife-edge. He could also be facing a vote of no confidence in the entire Scottish Government, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar committing to the move on Friday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what exactly is a no confidence vote, and what can we expect to see happen over the next few days?

We take a look at all you need to know about the coming vote of no confidence

What is a no confidence motion?

Any MSP can table a no confidence motion in the Scottish Parliament - it basically indicates they no longer have confidence in either a government minister, the Cabinet or, in this case, the First Minister.

If the motion is supported by at least 25 MSPs, the parliamentary bureau will schedule a debate, where all MSPs will be asked to vote. The vote is won by a simple majority.

Mr Ross’s motion has already been signed by more than 25 MSPs.

When will we get a vote?

Generally speaking MSPs need to be given two sitting days’ notice of a no confidence vote. That would mean the vote would be held on Wednesday.

It would be held in the afternoon - all chamber business is held in the afternoon sessions of Parliament.

What happens if Humza Yousaf loses the vote of no confidence?

Mr Yousaf is actually under no obligation to go if he loses the vote. It would be different if this was a vote of no confidence in the Government - in that case, they would all need to resign and Parliament would be dissolved, leading to a Scottish election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is difficult to see how he would stay on if he did lose the vote.

What happens if Humza Yousaf wins the no confidence vote?

Technically speaking, nothing - he would carry on as First Minister and lead a minority SNP Government. But given how marginal the win is potentially going to be, it is again difficult to see how he could stay on.

Who is voting for the no confidence motion?

The motion has been lodged by the Scottish Conservatives and will be backed by all their MSPs.

Scottish Labour and the Scottish Lib Dems have also said all their MSPs will back it too. Shortly after being thrown out of government, the six Green MSPs, including co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, also say they are going to vote against Mr Yousaf.

That means almost all opposition party leaders are against him, including Douglas Ross, Anas Sarwar and Alex Cole-Hamilton.

Who is voting in favour of Humza Yousaf?

At this point, just the SNP.

Who is still to decide?

In a cruel twist of fate, the future lies in the hands of Ash Regan, Holyrood’s only Alba MSP. She stood against Humza Yousaf in the SNP leadership race last year, and only months later defected to Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.

She has written to the First Minister with a list of demands, including securing Scottish independence, protecting women’s sex-based rights, and returning to competent government, before she decides what she is going to do.

What will the presiding officer do?

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone is officially politically neutral in all of this. As such, she would be expected to vote for the status quo, meaning she would vote in favour of keeping Humza Yousaf as First Minister.

Will we get a vote of no confidence in the government?

It appears to be on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says he will be lodging a motion of no confidence in the Scottish Government. Just like the motion against the First Minister, he needs the backing of 25 MSPs to push it to a vote.

Will there be a Scottish election?

It’s certainly not off the table.