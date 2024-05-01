The Greens are no longer in government - but what happens to the policies they were in charge of?

When Humza Yousaf ended the Bute House Agreement, the power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens, he also threw the party’s two co-leaders out of government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ever since the deal was first introduced in 2021, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater have been government ministers. The Scotsman takes a look at what has happened to their ministerial portfolios now they are no longer round the Cabinet table.

Will the Scottish Green ministers be replaced?

No - neither minister will be physically replaced in the Cabinet. Instead, their ministerial responsibilities have been absorbed by other existing Cabinet secretaries.

A spokesman for the Government said: “Responsibilities previously held by Mr Harvie and Ms Slater have been absorbed into the portfolios of relevant Cabinet secretaries, who of course are supported by other ministers as required.”

What’s happened to Patrick Harvie’s portfolio?

Mr Harvie was zero carbon buildings, active travel and tenants’ rights minister. Economy, net zero and energy secretary Màiri McAllan is now responsible for the decarbonisation of buildings and heat in buildings.

Social justice secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville takes over the new deal for tenants. Meanwhile transport secretary Fiona Hyslop is now in charge of active travel.

What about Lorna Slater’s portfolio?

Ms Slater was green skills, circular economy and biodiversity minister.

Most of her responsibilities have been transferred over to Ms McAllan, under the economy, net zero and energy portfolio, including green skills, biodiversity and national parks.