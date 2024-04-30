WATCH: The Scotsman's politics team discuss a potential SNP leadership battle
The SNP could be gearing up for another bruising leadership contest following the resignation of Humza Yousaf as First Minister.
Mr Yousaf announced his intention to step down on Monday, after his decision to end the power-sharing deal between the SNP and the Greens dramatically backfired.
John Swinney, the former deputy first minister, has emerged as the early frontrunner to take over. But Kate Forbes, the former finance secretary, is also considering a leadership bid.
Alistair Grant, The Scotsman’s political editor, David Bol, the paper’s deputy political editor, and political correspondent Rachel Amery took a breather in the Scottish Parliament to talk through what might happen next – and what on earth just happened.
