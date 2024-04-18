Heat in Buildings: Green tech firms, housing groups and renewables leaders call for urgency on new Scottish Bill

Scotland’s new Heat in Buildings Bill must be urgently introduced at Holyrood to help the country get back on track towards meeting its climate targets, a consortium of key players in the energy sector have urged.

In a joint letter to secretary for energy and net zero Mairi McAllan, housing organisations, renewables manufacturers and installers, business groups and advisers are calling for the Heat in Buildings Bill, which has already been delayed, to be swiftly brought forward.

The demand comes following a recent report from Government advisers, which found Scotland’s statutory 2030 goals, including an aim to slash emissions from heating buildings by 71 per cent, were “no longer credible”.

The 25 signatories stress the need for accelerated action in light of the country’s “lagging progress” and say the legislation, which would require properties to be upgraded with improved energy-efficiency and clean heating systems such as electric heat pumps, will be pivotal in achieving the necessary emissions cuts.

The letter states: “If Scotland’s reputation as a world leader on climate change is not to be diminished, it is now more important than ever that we see rapid progress on this Bill and supporting measures – not only to demonstrate that the countries’ net zero ambitions are more than just words, but also to give certainty to the businesses that will be central to making the transition happen.”

It also points out that delays in implementing mandatory standards for zero-emissions heating and energy-efficiency measures have already impacted the ability for Scotland’s workforce to scale up operations, exacerbating issues such as fuel poverty and stifling skills growth.

Heating homes and other buildings is responsible for a large share of Scotland's climate emissions – about a fifth of the total – so efforts to improve energy-efficiency and switching to greener heating systems such as electric heat pumps is seen as crucial in the move to decarbonise

The letter was co-ordinated by the Existing Homes Alliance (EHA), a group of housing, environmental, fuel poverty, consumer and industry organisations campaigning for Scotland’s established housing stock to be improved and future-proofed.

“The switch to clean heat is already happening at pace in many parts of the world and it’s time Scotland got on board,” said Gillian Campbell, communications lead for the EHA. “Scotland – and the wider UK – is already lagging behind and to avoid costs of further delay the Scottish Government must publish this Bill as soon as possible.”

The letter acknowledges the scale of the challenges ahead, but underscores the importance of providing certainty to businesses to stimulate investment and growth in the green heating sector.

Gillian Campbell is communications lead for the Existing Homes Alliance, which co-ordinated the letter calling for ministers to urgently bring forward the new Heat in Buildings Bill

“Businesses stand ready to contribute to the transition to net zero emissions, creating thousands of green jobs and making homes more energy-efficient and affordable to heat,” said Mark Wilkins, technologies and training director at heat pump and boiler manufacturer Vaillant Group, one of the signatories.

“The Heat in Buildings Bill will provide the certainty to persuade heating installers to reskill, so they can meet the growing demand for clean heat.”

Gordon Nelson, Scotland director for the Federation of Master Builders, another signatory, added: “Decisive action from policymakers is imperative to provide the necessary certainty for businesses to plan and invest in the transition.”

The draft Heat in Buildings Bill was published in November last year. A public consultation on the proposals closed on March 8.