Green minister Lorna Slater should ensure that the Circular Economy Bill will not be blocked by Westminster

The ideas behind the creation of a ‘circular economy’ make a great deal of sense. Cutting down on waste, improving recycling and encouraging reusable over single-use items have the potential to make our economy more efficient, as well as resulting in environmental benefits.

However, introducing legislation to encourage this process must be handled carefully, with measures developed in collaboration with the business community, rather than imposed from the top down in the face of grassroots opposition.

The Scottish Government has form in failing to take people with them, as seen during the aborted attempt to create highly protected marine areas in ten per cent of Scotland’s seas, which was dropped following a predictable backlash from the fishing industry. In contrast, the UK Government’s less ambitious schemes have gone ahead.

Another factor that SNP-Green ministers must consider is the political reality in which they exist. Nationalist politicians may not like it, but Scotland is part of the UK and, within the rules of devolution, there exists the power for Scottish Parliament legislation to be blocked by Westminster if it cuts across UK-wide laws.

This saw the collapse of the deposit return scheme for bottles and cans after it was deemed to fall foul of the Internal Market Act. This was after Scottish Government ministers had spent considerable amounts of taxpayers’ money and also persuaded companies to spend large sums in preparation for changes that failed to materialise.

Now we learn that circular economy minister Lorna Slater has not yet spoken to UK ministers about the Circular Economy Bill. This prompted Conservative MSP Maurice Golden to warn that the government could be headed for a repeat of the “wasted time, money and effort” of the deposit return scheme – a “DRS 2.0” . “It would be deeply disappointing for Scotland if important environmental policies weren’t implemented because of the incompetence of the SNP-Green coalition,” he said.