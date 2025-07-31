NHS Fife: Sandie Peggie's list of requests revealed if she wins case against trans doctor Beth Upton
Nurse Sandie Peggie has reportedly said she wants trans doctor Beth Upton to pay her compensation if she wins her high-profile employment tribunal.
Ms Peggie is suing Dr Upton and her employer NHS Fife for unlawful discrimination and sexual harassment over Dr Upton’s use of the female changing rooms.
She was suspended following an incident between the pair on Christmas Eve 2023.
It has now been reported by The Courier that back in May last year, Ms Peggie demanded the medic pay compensation if she is successful, and hopes that NHS Fife and Dr Upton will be forced to admit she was discriminated against.
Ms Peggie also wants an additional 25 per cent compensation from NHS Fife over “unreasonable delays” to the misconduct investigation against her.
This internal investigation looked at allegations including the claim Ms Peggie had risked patient safety by walking out on a patient in a resuscitation room at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy when Dr Upton entered.
Documents made available at the employment hearing in Dundee have reportedly revealed Ms Peggie’s list.
The nurse was cleared of misconduct earlier this month after an internal hearing at the end of June - 18 months after she was suspended.
Ms Peggie wants a “protected disclosure detriment” declaration from both NHS Fife and Dr Upton because she had raised concerns about sharing the female changing room with the trans doctor.
Any compensation paid to Ms Peggie would not be for loss of earnings, as she remains an employee of the health board.
The tribunal’s evidence sessions ended earlier this week. The case will resume for closing oral statements on September 1.
During the hearings, the tribunal heard that NHS Fife had no policy in place on dealing with transgender staff members, and that Dr Upton’s line managers had been told the doctor was allowed to use the female-only facilities.
Dr Upton was accused of editing notes she had taken on her phone to detail the alleged incidents, and her line managers were accused of breaching the confidentiality of the investigation.
Ms Peggie was separately accused of transphobia, homophobia and racism and was told she was not sexually harassed by Dr Upton.
