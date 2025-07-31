Nurse Sandie Peggie’s list of demands has been revealed after the tribunal’s evidence sessions came to an end.

Nurse Sandie Peggie has reportedly said she wants trans doctor Beth Upton to pay her compensation if she wins her high-profile employment tribunal.

She was suspended following an incident between the pair on Christmas Eve 2023.

It has now been reported by The Courier that back in May last year, Ms Peggie demanded the medic pay compensation if she is successful, and hopes that NHS Fife and Dr Upton will be forced to admit she was discriminated against.

Ms Peggie also wants an additional 25 per cent compensation from NHS Fife over “unreasonable delays” to the misconduct investigation against her.

This internal investigation looked at allegations including the claim Ms Peggie had risked patient safety by walking out on a patient in a resuscitation room at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy when Dr Upton entered.

Documents made available at the employment hearing in Dundee have reportedly revealed Ms Peggie’s list.

The nurse was cleared of misconduct earlier this month after an internal hearing at the end of June - 18 months after she was suspended.

Ms Peggie wants a “protected disclosure detriment” declaration from both NHS Fife and Dr Upton because she had raised concerns about sharing the female changing room with the trans doctor.

Any compensation paid to Ms Peggie would not be for loss of earnings, as she remains an employee of the health board.

During the hearings, the tribunal heard that NHS Fife had no policy in place on dealing with transgender staff members, and that Dr Upton’s line managers had been told the doctor was allowed to use the female-only facilities.

Nurse Sandie Peggie and Dr Beth Upton | PA