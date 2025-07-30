What happens next in the Sandie Peggie v Dr Beth Upton trans changing room tribunal

The ongoing NHS Fife employment tribunal involving nurse Sandie Peggie and Dr Beth Upton has now heard from all the witnesses.

After countless hours of gruelling examination, the end of the employment tribunal between nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton is now in sight.

Ms Peggie is suing Dr Upton and her employer NHS Fife for sexual harassment over Dr Upton’s use of the female changing room at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. This comes after Ms Peggie was suspended for bullying and harassment.

Since the hearing resumed in Dundee on July 16, the tribunal has heard from numerous witnesses, including nurses and consultants from the hospital’s emergency department, the equality and diversity lead, IT experts and Ms Peggie herself.

Nurse Sandie Peggie and Dr Beth Upton | Press Association

But what happens next?

The next steps in Sandie Peggie tribunal hearing

There are no more evidence sessions to be heard - both the claimant, Ms Peggie, and the respondents, NHS Fife and Dr Upton, have ended their cases.

Both legal teams have until noon on Wednesday, July 30 to submit partial or skeleton written submissions. They then have until August 25 to hand over any supplementary statements.

These written submissions are closing statements, giving each side the opportunity to summarise their case to the tribunal.

When will a decision in the NHS Fife tribunal hearing be made?

Employment Judge Sandy Kemp has then asked for both legal teams to return to the tribunal on September 1 and 2 for oral submissions as well.

Both Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham and NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC have agreed to do these oral submissions in person rather than via video link.

The judge will then make a decision after reading and hearing the written and oral submissions.