Sandie Peggie was not sexually harassed by trans doctor, top nurse claims

By Rachel Amery

Political Correspondent

Published 17th Jul 2025, 16:46 BST
NHS Fife’s head of nursing was questioned as part of the ongoing employment tribunal between Sandie Peggie and Dr Beth Upton.

Sandie Peggie was not sexually harassed by trans doctor Beth Upton, according to NHS Fife’s head of nursing.

Top nurse Gillian Malone was questioned as part of the ongoing employment tribunal between Ms Peggie and Dr Upton, and said the disagreement over sharing a single-sex space should not have been a confrontation.

Ms Peggie is suing Dr Upton and the health board on grounds of sexual harassment.

Nurse Sandie Peggie complained about sharing changing facilities with a transgender doctorplaceholder image
Nurse Sandie Peggie complained about sharing changing facilities with a transgender doctor | Lisa Ferguson/National World

She had been suspended from her job as an emergency nurse at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy over allegations of bullying and harassment after refusing to share a female changing room with Dr Upton.

Ms Malone said she did not agree with the claim Ms Peggie had been sexually harassed by Dr Upton’s presence in the changing room, and said what had happened between the pair was “unprofessional behaviour” on Ms Peggie’s part.

Ms Malone also insisted Ms Peggie’s suspension was not an attempt to silence her gender critical beliefs, maintaining she was suspended because of the outcome of a risk assessment which included allegations of bullying and harassment.

Yesterday, Ms Peggie was cleared of an internal disciplinary investigation.

However earlier in the day Ms Malone admitted she could not recall seeing the risk assessment which led to Ms Peggie’s suspension.

She added she perceived the allegations about Ms Peggie confronting Dr Upton were “offensive”, “inappropriate” and said “derogatory terms” had been used.

Ms Malone added: “I find it unacceptable that any colleague would confront another colleague in the manner described.”

