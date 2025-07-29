Dr Currer is being asked about further emails, particularly emails that were sent to Ms Peggie’s line manager Esther Davidson. Dr Currer says she cannot remember the details of this email because it was sent 18 months ago.

Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham suggests the working group Dr Currer set up thought it would be best for Ms Davidson to investigate Ms Peggie’s suspension. Dr Currer says there was no working group and consultants were “in no way in control” of who undertook the investigation as Ms Peggie is a member of the nursing team.

Ms Cunningham says this email was a “grossly improper thing to do”. Dr Currer disagrees, and Ms Cunningham asks her if it was an “unwise” thing to do.

Dr Currer said: “You asked me to look at this with hindsight, but I didn’t write it with hindsight.

“At the time there was some discomfort within the department because of the situation we knew had occurred.

“It was made clear that it wasn’t to be discussed openly within the department, but as the leadership team I felt it was important everyone knew the situation at that point.

“Aside from anything else, if we overheard discussion, and with the best will in the world there will be discussion, we could then redirect it appropriately.