NHS Fife employment tribunal RECAP: Sandie Peggie questioned again on Dr Beth Upton trans row
Tuesday was the final day of witnesses being questioned by the Sandie Peggie v Dr Beth Upton/NHS Fife employment tribunal in Dundee.
We heard from Dr Maggie Currier, an emergency consultant at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Emma Moore from the campaign group Sex Matters, and from the claimant Ms Peggie herself.
This comes after the hearing heard accusations on Monday that Ms Peggie had been racist and homophobic, and the court was shown jokes the nurse had shared with colleagues mocking the victims of the Pakistani flood. Ms Peggie’s legal team even admitted it was a “thoroughly unpleasant sequence of jokes”.
When Ms Peggie was re-questioned on Tuesday by the tribunal, she defended her actions.
Oral submissions to end the tribunal will now be heard on September 1 and 2.
- Nurse Sandie Peggie is to be questioned again on the trans changing room row
- The tribunal has agreed to hear from two new witnesses today.
- Tuesday is the final day of questioning witnesses in the tribunal - the entire hearing is due to end on Thursday.
Today the tribunal is starting at the earlier time of 9.30am as there are potentially four witnesses being questioned.
This includes:
- Dr Maggie Currier, an A&E consultant
- Sandie Peggie, the claimant
- Sandra Ross, a nurse and member of what is being referred to as “the Benidorm group”
- Emma Moore from the campaign group Sex Matters
This comes after Ms Peggie’s legal team asked the tribunal to allow Ms Peggie, Ms Ross and Ms Moore to be added to the witness list at the 11th hour.
The tribunal was also asked to allow an extra 3,000 pages of documents to be added to the tribunal evidence.
Before the tribunal gets underway, recap what has happened at the tribunal over the past week:
On Monday, the tribunal heard from two nurses that work at the emergency department in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital - Fiona Wishart and Lindsay Nicoll.
Ms Wishart said Ms Peggie had made “derogatory” remarks about Dr Upton including calling her as a “weirdo” and a “freak”, and referred to the medic as “it”.
She also claimed Ms Peggie had said she would post bacon through the letterbox of a mosque that was being built in Kirkcaldy.
Ms Nicoll was a member, alongside Ms Peggie, of what is being referred to as “the Benidorm group”.
She said Ms Peggie had posted several “offensive” jokes in their shared group chat mocking the victims of a Pakistani flood and noted a number of incidents which she says shows Ms Peggie is “racist”. She also said she thought Ms Peggie was “homophobic” because of how she reacted to a close family member coming out as gay.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham admitted the messages were a “thoroughly unpleasant sequence of jokes”. She also argued that it is “not wholly unfair to refer to [Dr Upton] as a weirdo”.
Ms Cunningham also argued that Ms Nicoll “thoroughly dislikes” Ms Peggie and is “thoroughly hostile to her”.
Sex Matters, the campaign group backing Ms Peggie, has reacted to yesterday’s tribunal where Ms Peggie was branded “racist”.
Maya Forstater from the group said the racist comments Ms Peggie made about Pakistani flood victims were “ill-judged” but “do not change the facts at the heart of this case”.
She said: “It takes extraordinary courage for someone to take a case against their employer, particularly knowing that ill-judged private communications between friends might emerge and be used with the intention of smearing their character.
“This case is about what NHS Fife subjected Sandie to, and the board’s expectation that female staff must accept having to undress in front of a man.
“A victim of sexual harassment at work should not have to be ‘perfect’ to be able to get legal redress.”
The tribunal has now started and Employment Judge Sandy Kemp is setting out strict time limits for the day's proceedings and says there is a strict finishing time of 4pm.
Dr Maggie Currer began her evidence session on Friday. She is back at the tribunal today and will go straight into being cross-examined by Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham.
The audio at the very beginning is not very clear, but Dr Currer said she does “not agree that it’s immediately obvious that Dr Upton is trans”.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham asks Dr Currer if she was aware of the “trouble” Dr Upton had caused at her old job. Dr Currer says she “wasn’t aware”.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham says Ms Peggie discussed her concerns about Dr Upton using the female changing room with a number of colleagues, including consultant Dr Claire Stewart, who raised the concerns and was told Dr Upton was allowed to use the changing room.
Ms Cunningham asks Dr Currer what she knows about this conversation - Dr Currer says she cannot comment because she is “not aware of Dr Stewart having that conversation”.
Dr Currer tells the tribunal she sought advice from the equality and diversity lead Isla Bumba when Dr Upton took up a job at Victoria Hospital’s A&E department.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham said: “I will run through some factor that might have made you want Isla Bumba’s devices on this - tell me if any of these things were on your mind.
“The obvious factors seems to be Dr Upton needs somewhere to change before and after your shifts, the emergency department is separated to female-only and male-only changing rooms, Dr Upton might not be comfortable using male-only spaces but might want to use female-only spaces, female users of female-only spaces might object to Dr Upton being there, and Dr Upton might object to not being allowed to use the female-only space.”
Dr Currer says she agrees with all these points.
She then tells the tribunal there are no gender-neutral spaces in the emergency department other than some staff toilets. The only gender-neutral changing room is in the national treatment centre, which A&E staff do not have access to. She also says some consultants change in the consultant office space for convenience.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham says “it doesn’t make you a bigot that you strongly object to taking your clothes off in front of the opposite sex”.
Dr Currer says it doesn’t make you a bigot to object to “taking clothes off in front of anyone regardless of gender”. She also said it was “not reasonable” for her to violate Dr Upton’s confidentiality by disclosing her trans status “just like I wouldn’t with a disability or medical condition they didn't want to share”.
She says no concerns were raised with her at the time and maintains that “advertising Dr Upton’s trans status” was not the right thing to do. Ms Cunningham says this left female staff members to find out by surprise in the changing room.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham says “it made it more personal” to not let people know Dr Upton’s trans status. Ms Cunningham said: “If they wanted to object it had to be done in a personal way of ‘please don’t let this particular man invade our privacy’. That’s harder.”
Dr Currer said: “I don’t agree that makes it more personal, it wouldn’t stop them from saying they are not happy with the rule.”
Ms Cunningham said: “Somebody had to be the first to object and in an environment in which all senior staff insist trans women are women, and only a bigot would object to that, objecting would take real courage, wouldn’t it?”
Dr Currer said that terminology would not have been used. She added: “The department is known for being open and welcoming with a flat hierarchy.
“In a high pressure environment we work well together as a team so I would hope that if someone had concerns they felt able to raise them, and if large numbers of people had been uncomfortable then knowing how teams will discuss situations I would have imagined conversations would have taken place before they raised it.”
Dr Currer says she was not part of the investigation process into Ms Peggie’s suspension and was therefore not aware that her line manager Esther Davidson was the investigation manager until the end of February 2024.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham is now pointing to an email sent by Dr Currer to other senior members of staff which she said is “expressing condemnation” of Ms Peggie and “praising” Dr Upton.
Ms Cunningham said: “You are doing quite a bit of coordinating in that email. It looks like you’re setting up a working party.” Dr Currer says she disagrees with this statement.
The lawyer then said: “You are sending a clear signal to all those copied in, including witnesses, about whose side you’re expecting the board to take.” Dr Currer says that’s not her interpretation or her intent.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham says there are three options on what happened with the email the tribunal is discussing.
- Dr Currer attempted to set up an informal working group, but everyone ignored her
- Dr Currer succeeded in setting up a working group and the rest of the email chain was not given to the tribunal
- Someone told Dr Currer to take the conversation offline.
Dr Currer says she disagrees and added: “I wrote the email to update people who needed to know. No one replied because there was no additional information to share, and that was the end of it.”
Ms Cunningham asks Dr Currer if she is confident the chat did not move onto Teams, WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. Dr Currer says she does not use Facebook and is confident there were no Teams or WhatsApp chats.
Dr Currer is being asked about further emails, particularly emails that were sent to Ms Peggie’s line manager Esther Davidson. Dr Currer says she cannot remember the details of this email because it was sent 18 months ago.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham suggests the working group Dr Currer set up thought it would be best for Ms Davidson to investigate Ms Peggie’s suspension. Dr Currer says there was no working group and consultants were “in no way in control” of who undertook the investigation as Ms Peggie is a member of the nursing team.
Ms Cunningham says this email was a “grossly improper thing to do”. Dr Currer disagrees, and Ms Cunningham asks her if it was an “unwise” thing to do.
Dr Currer said: “You asked me to look at this with hindsight, but I didn’t write it with hindsight.
“At the time there was some discomfort within the department because of the situation we knew had occurred.
“It was made clear that it wasn’t to be discussed openly within the department, but as the leadership team I felt it was important everyone knew the situation at that point.
“Aside from anything else, if we overheard discussion, and with the best will in the world there will be discussion, we could then redirect it appropriately.
“I felt it was important people were up-to-date with what was happening to avoid any errors being made.”
The tribunal is discussing when this email was handed over to the tribunal and by who.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham asks: “Did you make the choice to hold this email back, and were then dismayed when someone else produced it?”
Dr Currer said: “No, I didn’t.”
Ms Cunningham added: “This was obviously bound to compromise the investigation.”
Dr Currer defends sending this email, and said: “The reported behaviour was unacceptable.
“One of the issues with bullying and harassment is it is impossible to deal with it if we don’t know about it, so I don’t think reiterating Ms Peggie’s behaviour was unacceptable compromised the investigation, because that behaviour was already mentioned and if the reported behaviour prior to the investigation occurred as reported it was unacceptable.
“So it is not an unreasonable line to use.
“The difficulty in managing any issues with bullying and harassment in a high pressure environment, if people don’t report it we can’t do anything about it.”
We are now discussing the fact that healthcare assistant Rehana Ashraf, who witnessed one of the incidents the tribunal is discussing, did not want to come forward out of fear of Ms Peggie.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham says this is “wholly implausible when all senior staff were lining up to condemn Sandie Peggie and praise Dr Upton”.
Ms Cunningham then points to an email from Ms Ashraf and suggests “she doesn’t sound intimidated”. Dr Currer said: “It is difficult to ascertain someone’s feelings from a three-line email that is professional in its presentation.”
