Lawyer Naomi Cunningham was told she was being ‘offensive’ and must use ‘appropriate language’.

A war of words over pronouns has broken out at the employment tribunal between nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton.

Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham was told she was “offensive” and told she must use “appropriate language” after referring to heresy.

She was also accused of “discombobulating” the witnesses by referring to Dr Upton as a man and using he/him pronouns.

Charge nurse Angela Glancy, who was appointed as the investigating manager into the allegations against Ms Peggie at NHS Fife, was giving evidence at the tribunal hearing in Dundee when she referred to Dr Upton as “he”. She then quickly corrected herself and said “sorry, she”.

Nurse Sandie Peggie and Dr Beth Upton | Press Association/John Delvin/National World

This was in response to a question from Ms Cunningham in which she used the pronoun “he” in her question to Ms Glancy. Ms Cunningham has consistently referred to Dr Upton as a man and used the pronouns he/him in her questioning.

NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC interjected and said: “I want to raise concerns about the consistent misgendering. I have checked the equal treatment benchmark from May 2025 which says we should use an individual’s preferred pronouns or alternatively the gender neutral ‘they’ to help minimise offence.”

She added there is an exception when discussing “a biological male attacker” but said that does not apply to this case.

Ms Russell continued: “I am concerned about the fairness of the proceedings with Ms Cunningham’s misgendering which is creating a hostile environment for the witnesses and is confusing them.

“They are not used to hearing Dr Upton being referred to with the pronouns he/him and it is clearly discombobulating this witness and affecting her ability to give her best evidence.”

She then pleaded with Ms Cunningham to “reflect on her language and duty of civility in the court”.

The judge overseeing the tribunal then asked if Ms Cunningham had anything to say or wanted time to reflect - Ms Cunningham said “no” and continued her cross-examination using the pronouns he/him for Dr Upton.

Later in the hearing Ms Cunningham then referred to the internal investigation at NHS Fife and said “that is symptomatic of the determination we’ve seen to protect Dr Upton at all costs and punish Ms Peggie even if the price was unfair conduct”. The witness Ms Glancy said she did not agree with that point, and Ms Cunningham continued: “Because Sandie Peggie is guilty of the same heresy that has so excised Ms Russell that Dr Upton is a man.”

Ms Russell objected to this and said: “It is not heresy, it is equal treatment guidance.”

She then said: “It is offensive what Ms Cunningham is doing, which is referring to Dr Upton in these terms and in particular to call Dr Upton a man - Dr Upton is not a man.

“I am very concerned about this attitude for Ms Cunningham to be so offensive in court.”

Ms Cuningham said she did not suggest Ms Russell was a heretic, and the judge added her comment was unhelpful because Ms Russell is not the one giving evidence, and asks her to rephrase her question with “appropriate language”.

Ms Cunningham then said: “My willingness to say Dr Upton is a man is heretical and is aligned with the board’s treatment of Sandie Peggie who was also treated as a heretic because she was prepared to say Dr Upton is a man and cannot be in the changing room.”

The judge then said Ms Cunningham was “putting a gloss” on the proceedings and was concerned about her involving Ms Russell on a “personalised basis”.

He said: “It is somewhat pejorative language to say she was so excised in that context of heresy to what is being put forward.

“Do you want time to think about this over lunch?”

Ms Cunningham admits: “This might be a good time to break.”