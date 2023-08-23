Mr Foote resigned as the party’s communications chief after a dispute over party numbers

Murray Foote has been appointed as the SNP’s new chief executive, after resigning as the party’s communications chief earlier this year.

During the SNP leadership contest back in March, Mr Foote resigned after a dispute over party membership numbers.

Only days later Peter Murrell, the husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, also resigned as the SNP’s chief executive.

However Mr Foote will now take up the £95,000 a year job as the SNP’s chief executive.

Mr Foote said: “I am delighted to take up this important role and look forward to helping build the campaign for independence, both by strengthening the SNP’s headquarter functions and supporting the party’s formidable organisation across Scotland.”

In February The Sunday Mail reported the SNP’s membership had dropped by 30,000 since 2021.

However Mr Foote, who is the former editor of the Daily Record, then tweeted to say this was “drivel” and the “figure that was reported is not just flat wrong, it’s wrong by about 30,000”.

But the newspaper report was then verified in March when the party revealed the total number of members eligible to vote in its leadership contest was 72,186 - significantly lower than the 103,884 quoted to journalists at the start of the leadership campaign.

He resigned shortly afterwards saying he had acted in “good faith”, but admitted there were “serious issues” in the responses he gave to the press on party numbers.

The following day Mr Murrell resigned as the party’s chief executive, a role he had held for over 20 years, saying he was becoming a distraction in the leadership contest.

He was later arrested as part of the police investigation into party finances, although he was released without charge the same day.

Since his resignation Mike Russell has been serving as the interim chief executive, but Mr Foote will take over officially on Monday 28 August.

The party said the recruitment process generated “significant interest from a range of high-quality candidates”.

Kirsten Oswald MP, the party’s business convener, officially welcomed Mr Foote’s appointment.

She said: “Murray was an exceptional candidate in a strong field.

“His managerial experience and skills will enable him to hit the ground running in delivering for SNP members, including leading changes in governance and transparency in party headquarters.”

Opposition parties within Holyrood say Mr Foote’s appointment shows the SNP is not serious about making any real change within the party.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, said: “Presented with the chance of a fresh start for the SNP after years of secrecy, Humza Yousaf has instead appointed Murray Foote as the successor to the beleaguered Peter Murrell.

“This is just the latest continuity candidate to be brought back by Humza Yousaf who is desperately trying to get the band back together ahead of what could be their farewell tour.

“It is clearer than ever that only Scottish Labour will give Scotland the fresh start it needs.”

Meanwhile a spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “So much for change.

“The discredited SNP are merely reshuffling the same people into different posts.

“Now the man Peter Murrell lied to about SNP membership figures, causing them both to quit their posts, has replaced him as chief executive.