SNP finally releases current membership figures, showing huge drop since 2021

The SNP has finally revealed its current membership numbers following pressure from all three candidates vying to become the next First Minister.

The party said the total number of eligible ballots for the leadership contest is 72,186. The SNP had around 104,000 members in December 2021 – meaning there has been a drop of around 30 per cent since then.

There were 82,598 members as of December 31 last year, pointing to a loss to around 10,000 members in less than three months.

Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan had all called on the party to release details of how many people are eligible to vote in the leadership contest.

The SNP's membership has plummeted in recent years

Voting began earlier this week in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as the party’s leader and First Minister, with members having the choice of voting electronically or on paper. However, the exact size of the electorate was unclear.

The Mail On Sunday newspaper reported at the weekend that 78,000 online forms were being sent out.

Ms Regan, the former community safety minister who quit in opposition to the Scottish Government’s gender reforms, wrote to SNP chief executive Peter Murrell on behalf of Ms Forbes and her own campaigns.

Following the release of the membership figures, Ms Regan’s team said: “This victory for transparency demonstrates once again that Ash Regan is the candidate who gets things done.”

They linked the reduction in membership to Ms Sturgeon’s gender reforms, which were voted through Holyrood before Christmas but have since been blocked by the UK Government.

Ms Regan said: “The SNP has a tradition of attracting independent minded and smart people who work together for Scotland. We've lost some good people and I want to see us build our membership numbers and attract people back to the party. The SNP I lead will recognise the hard work and dedication of our activists."

An SNP spokeswoman said: "After many years of delivering for people across Scotland and working towards a better future as an independent country, the SNP remains the biggest – and indeed the only mass membership – party in Scotland. We remain grateful to our large and committed membership for all their support which has done so much to fuel our electoral success."

The party said the latest figures do not include anyone who joined the SNP after February 15 and is therefore not eligible for a ballot. It said membership numbers fluctuate month by month and day by day depending on a range of circumstances, and so the SNP only publishes an end of year number within its annual accounts.