There have been several calls for the Green MSP to be removed from the committee after accusing the Supreme Court of ‘bigotry’

MSPs on Holyrood’s equalities committee are being urged to “do the right thing” and oust Maggie Chapman after she accused the Supreme Court of “bigotry” and “hatred”.

The North East Scotland MSP has come under fierce criticism for comments she made at a pro-trans rally where she said the court showed “bigotry, prejudice and hatred” in its verdict on the legal definition of a woman.

Since then, there have been several calls for her to be removed as the deputy convener of the equalities, human rights and civil justice committee, including from the Faculty of Advocates.

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman has been criticised for accusing the Supreme Court of 'bigotry, prejudice and hatred' (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty) | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

This comes after the UK Supreme Court ruled the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refers to biological sex, and said the Scottish Government was “incorrect” to issue guidance that suggested trans women could be classed as women for some pieces of legislation.

Conservative MSP Tess White, who also sits on the committee, has put forward a motion to have Ms Chapman thrown off the group. Her motion is listed as the first item on the agenda for when the committee next meets on Tuesday morning.

The committee is made up of three SNP MSPs, two Conservatives, one Labour, and Ms Chapman from the Scottish Greens. It is understood Ms Chapman will be able to take part in the vote.

Earlier this week the dean of the Faculty of Advocates, Roddy Dunlop KC, said Ms Chapman’s comments were “outrageous” and an “egregious breach” of her duties as an MSP, adding she “fails to respect the rule of law”.

He said: “These are appalling comments to come from any elected politician. They are all the worse when they come from someone who holds the post of deputy convener of the Scottish Parliament’s equalities, human rights and civil justice committee.”

For Women Scotland, who had brought forward the legal case against the Scottish Government, have also said they will be snubbing the committee until Ms Chapman is removed.

The group had been asked to provide its reflections on the Supreme Court judgement, but have since said: “While Maggie Chapman remains on that committee, we cannot see how we can respond.

“We have always been happy to engage with those who disagree with us. But we cannot engage with those who rabble-rouse, disrespect the rule of law, lie about the women who supported us and flout parliamentary standards.”

Ms White has now issued a plea to her fellow committee members to support her motion.

​Tess White, Conservative deputy health and social care spokesperson

She said: “Maggie Chapman’s comments were utterly outrageous and totally inexcusable for any MSP to make.

“Her position as deputy convener of Holyrood’s equalities committee is untenable.

“I urge my fellow MSPs on the committee to do the right thing on Tuesday and back my call to recommend that she be removed from her position.

“MSPs of all persuasions have a duty to respect the rule of law, no matter what they feel about a particular verdict.”

Ms White says she hopes her motion will be the “first step” to taking action against Ms Chapman.

She added: “If SNP MSPs and Labour’s representative on the committee do not join the Scottish Conservatives on Tuesday in this vote, then the public, particularly women, will question whose side they are on.”