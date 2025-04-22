Advocates in Scotland say Maggie Chapman’s comments are an ‘egregious breach’ of her duties as an MSP.

Scotland’s Faculty of Advocates has demanded Green MSP Maggie Chapman issue an apology for her “irresponsible and reprehensible” comments following last week’s Supreme Court verdict.

Roddy Dunlop KC, dean of the faculty, also suggested she should be removed from Holyrood’s equalities, human rights and civil justice committee, and argued her comments put the judges at “risk of danger”.

Ms Chapman is facing several calls to resign as deputy convener of the committee after comments she made at a pro-trans ally in Aberdeen over the weekend.

Maggie Chapman MSP | John Devlin/National World

At the protest, she accused the UK Supreme Court of “bigotry, prejudice and hatred” in its verdict that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refer to biological sex.

The faculty, which represents some of the most respected lawyers in the country, has now written to both Ms Chapman and Karen Adam MSP, the convener of the equalities committee.

Mr Dunlop’s letter said the faculty “does not get involved in politics”, but added it was “its duty to speak out in defence of the judiciary when it comes under attack”.

He said: “It was with considerable concern and dismay that we read reports of Ms Chapman addressing a public gathering … [where] she is seen to condemn what she claims is the ‘bigotry, prejudice and hatred that we see coming from the Supreme Court’.

“These are appalling comments to come from any elected politician.

“They are all the worse when they come from someone who holds the post of deputy convener of the Scottish Parliament’s equalities, human rights and civil justice committee.”

Mr Dunlop branded her comments “outrageous” and said Ms Chapman “fails to respect the rule of law”. He said they are an “egregious breach” of her duties as an MSP.

Roddy Dunlop KC is Dean of the Faculty of Advocates

Mr Dunlop said Ms Chapman must now issue a “fulsome and swift apology” and suggested her membership on Holyrood’s equalities committee must now be reviewed.

His letter came only hours after For Women Scotland, who brought the legal action against the Scottish Government to the Supreme Court, said it would be snubbing the committee.

Ms Adam had written to For Women Scotland asking for their initial reflections on the verdict.

However, For Women Scotland posted on X: “While Maggie Chapman remains on that committee, we cannot see how we can respond.

“We have always been happy to engage with those who disagree with us, but we cannot engage with those who rabble-rouse, disrespect the rule of law, lie about the women who supported us, and flout parliamentary standards.”

Conservative MSP Tess White said: “This unprecedented intervention from the Faculty of Advocates is a measure of just how appalling and unacceptable Maggie Chapman’s comments were.

“Her outrageous attack on the integrity of the highest court in the land and her refusal to accept its legal ruling demonstrate her blind prejudice on gender self-ID and makes her position as deputy convenor of the equalities committee completely untenable.”

Speaking to journalists in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Chapman said she will give the letter “due thought”, but did not issue an apology.

She added: “I think the important thing here is we have seen in the last week trans people and their friends, families and allies be really concerned.

“That’s why there were thousands of people on the street at the weekend, people are scared and worried about the impact of last week’s ruling.”

When asked if she would resign from the equalities committee, she said: “It is part of my role as a legislator to speak out for people when I see the need and cause to do so.

“There are a lot of politicians in Scotland and beyond who are prepared to stand up to those with transphobic views - I am going to stand up and represent the trans community.”

She added she is “disappointed” that “not a single trans voice was heard” in the Supreme Court reaching their legal decision.

Ms Chapman said: “Yes they have done their job, but that doesn’t mean today we can’t challenge that.

“I didn’t say any individuals [were bigoted], what I said quite clearly is that the judgement and the law we all have a duty to uphold, those laws and institutions function in a society where sexism is rife, where transphobia and homophobia exist, and it stands to reason that some of those values, some of those power inequalities, find their ways into our laws - we know they do.