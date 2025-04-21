Maggie Chapman made the comments while addressing trans rights protesters over the weekend

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish Green MSP has been criticised after accusing the Supreme Court of "bigotry, prejudice and hatred" following a landmark ruling on the legal definition of a woman.

Maggie Chapman made the comments while addressing trans rights protesters in Aberdeen over the weekend. It comes after judges unanimously ruled that a woman is defined by biological sex under equalities law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maggie Chapman MSP | John Devlin/National World

In a clip posted on social media, Ms Chapman, who represents North East Scotland and is also the deputy convener of Holyrood’s equalities, human rights and civil justice committee, tells protesters: "And we say 'not in our name' to the bigotry, prejudice and hatred that we see coming from the Supreme Court and from so many other institutions in our society. Not in our name, never in our name."

Akua Reindorf KC, a barrister who was appointed as a commissioner of the Equality and Human Rights Commission in 2021, called the comments “disgraceful”.

Writing on X, Ms Reindorf said: "As a lawyer I am deeply concerned to see an elected politician publicly undermining the separation of powers in our democracy with irresponsible and entirely false allegations of bigotry and hatred against the judiciary. Disgraceful."

Joanna Cherry KC, the former SNP MP, called on Ms Chapman to resign as deputy convener of the equalities committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is wholly inappropriate for any parliamentarian to speak about the judiciary in this way & to so misrepresent their judgment,” Ms Cherry wrote on X. “This person is not fit to convene a parliamentary committee on equalities, human rights & justice. She should resign her position.”

Tory MSP Tess White said: “These remarks from Maggie Chapman are utterly disgraceful. It is appalling that any elected MSP would smear the UK’s highest court in this way and she should apologise urgently for her disrespectful comments.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling, which most Scots see as common sense was thoughtful and considered but the Greens are still wedded to their extremist ideology that seeks to destroy women’s rights.

“It is shocking that [First Minister] John Swinney has refused to rule out doing a deal with a party that holds such warped views. There can be no justification for this insulting speech from Maggie Chapman. She should do the right thing and resign from her position on the equalities, human rights and civil justice committee.”

The Greens have been contacted for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Government is due to set out its formal response to the Supreme Court ruling in Holyrood on Tuesday. It lost the case to campaign group For Women Scotland.

Britain’s top judges ruled the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”. The First Minister has said he accepts the ruling and that protecting the rights of “everybody” will inform the Government’s response.

Health Secretary Neil Gray is also expected to meet the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) this week as the Government is urged to issue fresh guidance to public bodies on single-sex spaces.