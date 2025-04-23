John Swinney breaks silence on Maggie Chapman's Supreme Court criticism

John Swinney has responded to Maggie Chapman’s criticism of the Supreme Court.

John Swinney has criticised Greens MSP Maggie Chapman for attacking the Supreme Court over its ruling on the definition of a woman in equalities legislation.

Ms Chapman has faced calls to quit her role on Holyrood’s Equalities Committee after accusing the Supreme Court of "bigotry, prejudice and hatred".

John Swinney and Maggie Chapman | PA

The First Minister, who would not be drawn on questions about whether a trans woman was a woman, said that the “issue has been settled by the Supreme Court”.

He added: “The Supreme Court has given us the basis of that. That’s what I accept.

“This issue is settled by the Supreme Court judgment that was made.”

Pressed over whether Ms Chapman’s remarks amounted to disinformation, Mr Swinney said: “ I think it is wrong to do that because at no stage should we question the independence of the judiciary and the judicial system.

“It operates in everybody’s interests, in an entirely neutral fashion in accordance with the rule of law.”

Ms Chapman’s remarks came after the Supreme Court ruled that a woman in the UK Equality Act refers to a biological woman. A trans woman can still legally become a woman under the UK Gender Recognition Act.

Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie told journalists that a trans woman is a woman.

Ms Chapman previously defended her comments and said she did not need to apologise for her remarks.

Scotland’s Faculty of Advocates has called for Ms Chapman to issue an apology for her “irresponsible and reprehensible” comments.

Speaking to journalists at Holyrood, Ms Chapman said: “I think the important thing here is we have seen in the last week trans people and their friends, families and allies be really concerned. That’s why there were thousands of people on the street at the weekend. People are scared and worried about the impact of last week’s ruling.”

Asked if she would resign from the equalities committee, Ms Chapman said: “It is part of my role as a legislator to speak out for people when I see the need and cause to do so.

“There are a lot of politicians in Scotland and beyond who are prepared to stand up to those with transphobic views. I am going to stand up and represent the trans community.”