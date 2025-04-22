For Women Scotland snub key Scottish Parliament committee over Green MSP 'bigotry' comments
The women who won last week’s Supreme Court verdict on the legal definition of a woman say they will be snubbing a key Holyrood committee until Maggie Chapman MSP is removed.
There have been several calls for Ms Chapman to be dismissed as deputy convener of the Parliament’s equalities, human rights and civil justice committee over comments she made at a pro-trans rally in Aberdeen over the weekend.
At the protest, she said the Supreme Court showed “bigotry, prejudice and hatred” in its ruling.
Last week the court backed For Women Scotland and ruled that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refers to biological sex - it also said the Scottish Government was “incorrect” in its guidance which suggested trans women could be classed as women for some pieces of legislation.
Karen Adam MSP, convener of the equalities committee, has since written to the Scottish Government, UK Government, Equality and Human Rights Commission, The Equality Network and For Women Scotland for their initial reflections on the verdict.
However, For Women Scotland posted on X to say: “While Maggie Chapman remains on that committee, we cannot see how we can respond.
“We have always been happy to engage with those who disagree with us, but we cannot engage with those who rabble-rouse, disrespect the rule of law, lie about the women who supported us, and flout parliamentary standards.”
The group also hit out at the different wording used in its letter from the committee compared to the others sent out.
The letter sent to For Women Scotland, dated April 17, said: “I appreciate it is short notice, but I would be grateful for a response by Thursday 24 April.”
However in the letters to the other organisations, it said: “I appreciate you will not be immediately in a position to provide a full response, but the committee would nonetheless welcome your initial reflections on the implications of this judgement. I would be grateful for a response by Thursday 24 April.”
Policy analysts Murray Blackburn Mackenzie have also said this “presents an urgent reputational issue for the parliament as a whole”, and says the comments from Ms Chapman “does not bode well” for how members of the equalities committee will use their platform in the coming weeks.
