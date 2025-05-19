John Swinney admits Reform surge blame after seeing first-hand support on by-election trail

The SNP leader has said he has seen support for Reform firsthand while out on the campaign trail ahead of the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election.

John Swinney has admitted partial responsibility for the rise of Reform being fuelled by the public’s “frustration” over living standards and public services - after seeing first-hand support for Nigel Farage’s party on the campaign trail.

The SNP leader spoke to journalists in Hamilton on Monday after campaigning alongside his party’s candidate for a crunch by-election to take place next month.

First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage | PA

Katy Loudon will represent the SNP in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election against Labour’s Davy Russell. Reform UK is expected to make an impact with voters in the June 5 by-election.

The by-election is being held after the death of SNP minister Christina McKelvie.

The First Minister told journalists he had seen, first-hand, the support for Reform on the doorstep - and candidly admitted his part in that surge for Mr Farage’s party. But Mr Swinney insisted the SNP Government was acting to address people’s concerns.

Reform UK is yet to come up with any devolved policies other than opposing net zero and doesn’t have a leader north of the Border.

Mr Swinney said: “There’s undoubtedly support for Reform. I’ve heard that myself. What’s driving it, I think, is people’s frustration with their standard of living and with issues around their public services.”

John Swinney and SNP candidate for the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election Katy Loudon. Photo by John Devlin | National World

Mr Swinney added: “I accept my responsibility within the Scottish Government to do something about that, which is why I’m taking forward the steps I’m taking forward on the health service. That’s why we are taking forward measures to help with the cost of living such as the winter fuel payment or the measures I announced two weeks ago on peak rail fares.

“That’s fuelling these issues. My counter to that is I want to demonstrate the SNP Government will deliver on behalf of the people of Scotland. That’s the best way to address that.”

The SNP is likely to face a battle with Scottish Labour to hold onto the seat.

Asked if Reform UK would be the SNP’s main rival in the by-election, Mr Swinney said it was “difficult to tell”. He said: “Clearly, we’ve got to engage across the board and we’ll do that in a way which is very clear that our aim and objective is to win the by-election.

“I’m going into this by-election to retain it. I want to retain it in memory of my dear colleague Christina McKelvie and I want to make sure that we do well in this by-election and that we can win it.”

Swinney claims public ‘anger’ over Labour government

Mr Swinney claimed his part was “hearing a lot of anger” from the public in Hamilton about “the Labour government’s decision to remove the winter fuel payment as one of their first acts in government” as well as “worries about cuts to benefits” and the UK government “balancing the books on the backs of the poor”.

“The SNP government has decided to restore that [winter fuel] payment,” he said.

“We will make sure all those payments are undertaken before St Andrew’s Day this year, so that before the onset of winter - however temperate the climate is just now it will get colder later in the years - we can get those payments into the hands of pensioners to protect them over this winter.

“That’s just one of the issues of concern about the delivery of a Labour government that’s causing enormous frustration in this by-election. I’m determined that the SNP will deliver on the public’s priorities.”

First Minister John Swinney campaigning in Hamilton for the SNP ahead of a crunch by-election. Photo by John Devlin | National World

The First Minister was also pressed over whether there was anything that could be added or modified in Scotland’s assisted dying proposals that could see him change his mind and support the Bill.

SNP leader cannot be swayed to support assisted dying

Mr Swinney told journalists before the stage one vote on Liam McArthur’s proposed legislation that he would be voting against the Bill. He pointed to concerns the law would alter the relationship between doctors and patients, concerns vulnerable people could be coerced into prematurely going through with an assisted death and claimed the law could be extended down the line.

The SNP leader has now stressed he cannot be swayed by any amendments as he is opposed to the principle of assisted dying.

He said: “When I spoke to journalists before about this, I essentially explained that I had thought through the issue in principle and in principle, I don’t agree with it. I just think it’s the wrong path to take, for all the reasons I have set out.

“There isn’t anything that I think ameliorates for me the impact of the legislation. There’s no provision that would somehow tip the balance.”

The First Minister suggested that although his Government is taking a neutral stance on the legislation, his ministers would need to inform Parliament on factual tensions within the legislation and would undertake discussions with the UK government on a “strictly factual basis” around the potential to implement the Bill.

It is understood Mr McArthur has held cordial talks with UK ministers over the past few years about working together to implement his proposed legislation.

Mr Swinney said: “Parliament has taken a decision and we’ve now got to inform Parliament and engage with Parliament on a variety of issues that are part of further consideration of the Bill. The Government will do that and we will do that in good faith.