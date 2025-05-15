The SNP government has hit out as Labour for pandering to Reform UK on immigration.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP ministers have accused Sir Keir Starmer’s government of choosing to “lie down in front of Nigel Farage” as Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar stood by the Prime Ministers’ controversial immigration proposals.

On Monday, Sir Keir set out widespread changes to immigration visas including tighter language requirements, extending the settled status residency rule from five years to ten years and a controversial move to end a social care visa despite a shortage of workers in the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keir Starmer has been accused of pandering to Nigel Farage on immigration | Press Association

The Labour leader claimed the UK risks becoming an “island of strangers” if migration controls are not tightened, as he spoke of a “squalid” time for the country.

But the Prime Minister’s spokesperson was forced to deny that he was parroting divisive rhetoric associated with an infamous speech delivered by former Conservative minister Enoch Powell in 1968.

Mr Sarwar, whose chances of becoming the next first minister rely on Scottish Labour winning back support from undecided voters and those who have returned their support to the SNP, has stood up for Sir Keir’s proposals on immigration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNP External Affairs Secretary, Angus Robertson, hit out at the Prime Minister’s strategy - heaping more political pressure on Labour.

The stand-off comes as a new UK-wide poll from True North revealed 30 per cent of voters would support Reform UK if there was a general election tomorrow. The findings represent the highest vote share to date for Mr Farage’s party in an opinion poll for a Westminster election.

For Scottish voters, the level of support for Reform is at 14 per cent, above the Conservatives on 10 per cent and closing in on Labour which is on just 20 per cent. According to the poll, the SNP remains the most popular party in Scotland for Westminster voting at 31 per cent.

Angus Robertson. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

Mr Robertson, in his criticism of the Labour government, questioned “how far Labour has fallen”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Instead of a hopeful, optimistic, welcoming, inclusive message, on Monday the Prime Minister engaged in ugly, damaging and disgraceful rhetoric.

“Instead of standing up to the far-right he chose to lie down in front of Nigel Farage.”

Mr Robertson added: “For Keir Starmer to use words such as ‘squalid’, ‘strangers’ and describing those who have come to the UK as being part of a lab ‘experiment’ truly was a new low for Labour.

“Let me reassure all those from Europe and beyond who have made Scotland their home and who may well be feeling bruised and uncertain today - the Scottish Government values what you do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your contribution to our health service, our care homes, our businesses and our communities is immense.

“You are part of us, you will always be welcome and we thank you for making Scotland your home.”

At Holyrood, social care minister Maree Todd pointed to the recent announcement that care worker visas will be scrapped, along with the increase in employer national insurance contributions, as “delivering blow after blow to social care”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She urged the UK Government to “rethink”, providing funding for the national insurance increase and “work with us to deliver an immigration system that works for Scotland”.

She said: “These decisions cannot wait, in just the last month we have been notified of five adult social care services that are closing where the increases in national insurance were a major contributing factor.

“These closures alone will result in over 80 care home beds being lost. Quite simply we cannot stand by and allow the social care sector to be sacrificed.”

She added: “It is clearer now more than ever that Scotland needs full powers over immigration to properly support our public services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie hit out at the Scottish Government’s record on social care, pointing to the near-£30 million spent on the scrapped national care service.

Mr Sarwar said the UK needs a “well-managed” immigration system that controls the country’s borders, adding that under the last Conservative government, net migration was “far too high”.

Sir Keir Starmer with Anas Sarwar (left). Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

But asked whether he would have chosen the language Sir Keir used to announce the new rules, Mr Sarwar said it was ”for the Prime Minister to use his own language”.

The Scottish Labour leader added: “The Prime Minister also said that he values the role of migrants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He also said he supported an immigration system that worked and recognised the important role that migrants have made for many generations.”

Asked if immigration in Scotland should be lower, Mr Sarwar said: “I think right across the board we need to see our net migration figures come down.

“But that means a well-managed immigration system, it means controlling our borders, but it also means a skills systems to match.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Because right now what’s happening is we don’t have a skill system to meet the needs of our population, and for many sectors, we don’t have fair pay and conditions to attract talent within our own country to want to go and work in those sectors, so we are using immigration as a short-term fix.”

However SNP MSP Emma Harper, who was previously employed by NHS Scotland, said: “Anas Sarwar needs to answer a simple question, does he support slamming the door in the face of workers keeping our hospitals and care homes running? If not, why does he continue to roll over while Starmer pushes through policies that Farage is proud of?”

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir defended his proposals and rhetoric, telling MPs, he wants to “lead a country where we pull together and walk into the future as neighbours and as communities, not as strangers”.

The PM claimed that “the loss of control of migration by the last government put all of that at risk”, adding “that’s why we’re fixing the system based on principles of control, selection and fairness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Farage said that his party “very much enjoyed” Sir Keir’s speech on Monday..

He said: “We at Reform, a party that is alive and kicking, very much enjoyed your speech on Monday.