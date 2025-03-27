'Beloved' SNP MSP Christina McKelvie dies aged 57 after breast cancer battle

SNP MSP Christina McKelvie has died after a battle with breast cancer

Tributes have been paid to prominent SNP MSP and Scottish minister Christina McKelvie after she died in hospital at the age of 57.

Ms McKelvie, who was the MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse, died in Glasgow Royal Infirmary on Thursday morning, her family confirmed in a statement.

The Drugs and Alcohol Minister had taken medical leave in August last year while receiving treatment for secondary breast cancer.

The flags at Holyrood are flying at half-mast on Thursday as a mark of respect.

In a the statement issued by Ms McKelvie’s partner Keith Brown, depute leader of the SNP, the Scottish minister was described as a “champion for the people of Scotland and an advocate for social justice and for Scotland to be an independent nation in Europe”.

First Minister John Swinney said he was “devastated” to learn of Ms McKelvie’s passing, describing her as “one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever met in my life”. Nicola Sturgeon said she was “kind, compassionate and full of life”, adding: “She brought joy to everyone who knew her - and especially to her soulmate, Keith, and her beloved boys, Lewis and Jack.”

Mr Brown said: “To us, she was our beloved mum, partner and gran to Maeve and Leo. She was always hard working and enthusiastic and lit up every room she was in with her positivity and bright smile. She was always proud of her working class roots in Easterhouse and often said she could not have dreamt of becoming a government minister for the Scottish Government.

“We are immensely proud of all Christina achieved. She was passionate about many issues, including advocating for people living with MND and sponsoring the first Wear It Pink at the Scottish Parliament in support of Breast Cancer Now many years before her own diagnosis with breast cancer, after which she used every opportunity to encourage women to check themselves and go to screening appointments.

“As a Parliamentarian, she was proud of her work as convener of two committees - European and External Relations and then the Equalities Committee, which added human rights to its title and remit under her convenership.

“She also championed policy and legislation through promoting ‘Clare’s Law’ - to allow the disclosure of previous violent and abusive behaviour to those at risk.

“As a minister, she launched the world's first strategy to tackle social isolation and loneliness as a health issue, tackled the stigma surrounding menopause, and introduced legislation banning FGM [female genital mutilation].

“As a constituency MSP, Christina worked hard to support her constituents and many local groups and absolutely loved every part of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse. Christina was also a committed trade unionist and long-standing member of Unison from her time working in social work services in Glasgow.

“Today, we have lost our much loved Christina and know she will be very much missed by all our family and also her many, many friends, staff and constituents.”

Mrs McKelvie’s ministerial duties will now be covered by health secretary, Neil Gray, and Jenni Minto, the public health minister.

First elected as a Central Scotland representative in 2007, Mrs McKelvie had been MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse since May 2011. She first became a minister in 2018.

Mr Swinney said: “In all the years since I first met Christina, I have been so grateful to call her my friend and colleague and to benefit from her warmth and loyalty.

“Christina was fiercely proud of her Easterhouse roots, and she often spoke of how injustices her family experienced in her childhood had inspired her to join the trade union movement and enter elected politics.

“In her almost two decades as a Member of the Scottish Parliament, Christina put her values into action. Whether it was helping her constituents in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse, serving as a highly-respected committee convenor, or in the ministerial posts she held, Christina was always a fierce champion for equality, social justice, for Scottish independence and for a better world.

“But for all her many political achievements, Christina was first and foremost deeply committed to her family. Everyone could see the joy that she and her partner Keith brought to each other’s lives, and she spoke so often over the years of her pride for her sons, and more recently her immense joy at becoming a granny.

“In recent years, when Christina returned to Parliament after treatment for breast cancer, she was determined to help those around her – using her platform to encourage women to check themselves and go to screening appointments.

“The Scottish National Party has lost one of its finest, and I have lost an outstanding Minister in my government. I know her loss will be felt right across the Parliament and among the countless constituents she supported over the years. Christina was such a big-hearted woman, with compassion and social justice at her core. Her political allies and opponents would agree - she truly was a force of nature.

“Today, my thoughts and prayers are with Keith, her sons Jack and Lewis and her wider family and many friends.”

Alison Johnstone, the presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, said she was “deeply saddened” by the news.

She said: “On behalf of all at the Scottish Parliament, my most sincere condolences to Christina’s partner, our friend and colleague Keith Brown MSP, and to Christina’s family and many friends.

“A passionate campaigner and an engaging parliamentarian, Christina served as a committee convener and as a minister under three First Ministers. I remember Christina’s warm welcome when I arrived as a newly-elected MSP in 2011.

“Christina sponsored the Wear It Pink campaign in parliament for many years, and said how privileged she felt to be able to use her platform as an MSP to boost the work of others.

“She has expressed her gratitude to all the organisations who provided her with invaluable support as she went through her own treatment for breast cancer.