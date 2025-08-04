The former SNP MP said she intended to play her part in ‘clearing’ the late first minister’s name

Joanna Cherry has said she will publish new information about the “conspiracy” against former first minister Alex Salmond in her memoir next year.

The former SNP MP said she believed there was "a conspiracy to pervert the course of justice" in relation to the late first minister.

She told an event at the Edinburgh Fringe on Monday that information "not yet in the public domain" will form part of her new book, which will tell the story of her decade in politics, from the independence referendum in 2014 to the present day.

Alex Salmond | PA

Elsewhere, Ms Cherry revealed she may not vote for the SNP at next year’s Holyrood election, and did not rule out standing as an independent candidate in future.

Speaking at Iain Dale’s All Talk show, she said she had signed a book deal and would be delivering the manuscript to her publisher this autumn, with a view to publication next year. She said this would analyse what has gone wrong within the SNP.

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry KC | Jane Barlow/Press Association

"I am one of those who believes there was a conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in relation to Alex Salmond,” Ms Cherry said. "I have a lot of information, some of which I am not at liberty to publish for legal reasons.

"But I have other information that is not yet in the public domain that will bolster the views of people like [Tory MP] David Davis and [Alba Party leader and former SNP minister] Kenny MacAskill, who have already spoken about this."

Ms Cherry said she felt "profound" grief and anger at Mr Salmond's death, later adding: "I found it very upsetting that Alex did not live to see his name properly cleared. I hope that will happen. I certainly intend to play what part I am able to in assisting with that."

She said the way Mr Salmond had been treated by the SNP “contributed to his untimely death” in October last year. The former first minister was cleared of multiple sexual assault charges in March 2020 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Ms Cherry was the MP for Edinburgh South West from 2015 until 2024, during which time she frequently clashed with the party’s leadership under Nicola Sturgeon, including on the trans debate and the best route forward on independence.

“I haven’t decided who I’m going to vote for next year,” she told the Fringe event. “I’m going to await developments.”

She said John Swinney needed to be replaced as SNP leader, but added: “I don’t know who would do it.”

Ms Cherry said she liked Stephen Flynn, the party’s Westminster leader, who is widely seen as a contender for the top job. However, she argued he lacked a hinterland outside of politics. She also criticised his decision to make Mhairi Black his deputy in 2022, who Ms Cherry said was not “leadership material”.

Addressing her own future, Ms Cherry, who is also a successful lawyer, said she had not ruled out a return to politics. She said she had previously turned down “overtures” from Labour and the Alba Party.