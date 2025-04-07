Stephen Flynn, the SNP Westminster leader, has his eyes set on Holyrood

Stephen Flynn is widely regarded as a future SNP leader and one of the biggest names in the independence movement.

The Aberdeen South MP has enjoyed a meteoric rise to lead his party in Westminster and is now eyeing a Holyrood seat.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn | Lesley Martin/Press Association

Here’s how long he’s been in politics and what he might do next.

Who is Stephen Flynn?

The SNP Westminster leader is the MP for Aberdeen South and was born in the city in 1988. Before this, Mr Flynn went on to study at the University of Dundee for both his undergrad and masters.

How did he get into politics?

Mr Flynn’s MA was in international politics and security studies. After leaving university, he held a series of roles within the SNP, as well as being elected to office. Mr Flynn worked as an assistant for the-then MP Callum McCaig, as well as in the office of Maureen Watt, a former minister for mental health in the Scottish Government.

His first election win was in 2015 to Aberdeen City Council for the Kincorth/Nigg/Cove Ward, and he became leader of the SNP group on Aberdeen City Council a year later until his election to Parliament in 2019.

Stephen Flynn, pictured in the Westminster parliament, has designs on a switch to Holyrood (Picture: Leon Neal) | Getty Images

How long has he been an MP?

Defeating Scottish Tory candidate Douglas Lumsden in the 2019 election, Mr Flynn won the Aberdeen South seat with a 8.1 per cent majority.

How did he become leader?

Mr Flynn was elected as the SNP's new Westminster leader following the resignation of Ian Blackford in 2022. He defeated Alison Thewliss, who was regarded as being closer to the-then first minister Nicola Sturgeon by 26 votes to 17.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn attends the launch of the SNP general election campaign in June. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

His victory came after what many in the party considered a coup, believing Mr Flynn had forced Mr Blackford out, rather than waiting until there was a vacancy. The former SNP Westminster leader denied this publicly, but those close to him criticised Mr Flynn’s ambition and argued the MP had put himself before the party.

Prior to becoming leader, Mr Flynn had been the party's business, energy and industrial strategy spokesman.

What is next?

Mr Flynn’s tenure as SNP Westminster leader may be coming to a close, with him having set his sights on standing for the party at next year's Scottish Parliament election.

The MP had previously harboured ambitions of holding a seat at both Westminster and Holyrood, only to U-turn after a furious backlash from MSPs. Dozens of MSPs have held dual mandates in the past, including First Minister John Swinney and the late Alex Salmond. But some in the party accused Mr Flynn of trying to force out Audrey Nicoll, only for the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP to announce she was standing down.

Mr Flynn has said he was “delighted” to be running, and now hopes to be selected as the SNP candidate for the Holyrood seat. He could face a selection contest if another candidate receives enough signatures to challenge him, but this is not considered likely.

If elected to Holyrood, Mr Flynn plans to step down as an MP, but it is not yet known if he would resign ahead of the election.