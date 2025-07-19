Swinney's latest plan to achieve independence branded 'utterly hollow'

First Minister vows to ‘turn the heat up’ on Westminster for independence referendum as part of new strategy

A new “three-point plan” to achieve independence unveiled by John Swinney has been dismissed by fellow Scottish Nationalists as “utterly hollow”.

The SNP First Minister pledged to “turn up the heat” on the UK government to allow a second independence referendum as part of his latest strategy to achieve separation.

He pledged to increase support for Scotland leaving the UK and stressed the importance of supporters of independence backing the SNP at next year's Holyrood election.

Since the first vote in 2014, successive UK governments have repeatedly turned down calls for a second referendum, with the UK Supreme Court ruling in 2022 that only Westminster can allow another poll.

Writing in the National newspaper, Mr Swinney pledged to mobilise support around the calling of another vote, though Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is extremely unlikely to back down.

But Alba depute leader Neale Hanvey said: “The First Minister’s three-point plan is utterly hollow. There’s no strategy there, just the same old song of waiting for the right moment, hoping for a miracle.

“It is apparent that Westminster will not grant Scotland a second independence referendum, therefore we must grasp the thistle and take the initiative.

“The Independence movement is fragmented and crying out for leadership and unity.”

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the SNP’s former partners in government the Scottish Greens, also dismissed the plans.

He said: “To call this a strategy would be stretching the definition of the word. This is just a party leader asking you to vote for his party.

“There’s far more to the independence movement than the SNP. That was true in 2014 and it’s just as true today.”

The first point of the three-part plan outlined by Mr Swinney - who has been under pressure since the SNP lost in June the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election to up his push for independence - focuses on increasing support for leaving the UK.

The second point of his new plan, the First Minister said, is to put pressure on Westminster.

He wrote: "We are ready to turn the heat up on Westminster and its anti-democratic stance, mobilising the support, energy and the impetus of people in Scotland behind the simple idea: no ifs, no buts, Scotland has the right to choose."

The third point of the strategy is to deliver an "emphatic win" for the SNP in next year's Holyrood election.

"I want to persuade independence supporters that the way to deliver independence is only with an emphatic SNP win in 2026 and the priority is to do that now," he wrote.

"History tells us that only when the SNP is doing well is there any prospect of advancing on Scotland's constitutional cause.

"During the next Parliament we reach the point where there will be one million people eligible to vote who, last time around, were too young to do so or not even born. A generation has now clearly passed.

"It's time for the one change that will actually make a difference for Scotland , for the fresh start our nation needs so badly. It's time for Scotland to craft her destiny by ensuring Scotland's future is in the hands of the people of Scotland ."

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie accused the First Minister of hitting the "independence panic button", claiming Scots will be "shaking their heads".

She added: "Twenty-five years ago, the then SNP leader, John Swinney , claimed that independence was 'closer than ever'. Now he is attempting to lead his troops up the hill once more - but even they don't buy it.”