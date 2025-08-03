Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister, will have her memoir published later this month.

Nicola Sturgeon promises her memoir will delve into the “many challenges” she overcame to become the first female first minister, as she records the audiobook version of ‘Frankly’.

Her memoir will be officially launched at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on August 14 where Ms Sturgeon will appear at a sold-out show in the capital’s McEwan Hall.

Nicola Sturgeon unveils her book, Frankly | Instagram

Ms Sturgeon has now told her social media followers that she has recorded the audiobook version of her memoir at a studio on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Speaking on Instagram, Ms Sturgeon said: "I've spent the past year beavering away on my memoir.

“It will be published in August and today I’m in a great studio on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh recording the audiobook. It’s all getting very, very close.”

The former first minister said she felt she was “at a turning point in my life” after standing down from leading Scotland and the SNP, then announcing she would leave Holyrood at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

“I’ve spent more than a quarter of a century as an elected politician,” she said. “I was a government minister for 16 years, and I led Scotland as first minister for more than eight years.

“Having stood down as First Minister and having decided to shortly leave office as a member of Parliament, it seemed a good time to reflect on my life, my career. But importantly reflect on how my life and career has interacted with what has been the most momentous period in modern Scottish history.

“I will tell the story of that and the many challenges I’ve had to overcome to take my place as the first woman first minister of my country.”