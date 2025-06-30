Former equalities minister Emma Roddick is to stand against veteran MSP Fergus Ewing at the 2026 Holyrood election.

A senior SNP figure has hit out at MSP Emma Roddick’s attempts to challenge veteran Fergus Ewing, saying the younger politician has “no life experience”.

Mr Ewing has represented the Inverness and Nairn area since devolution in 1999.

However, former equalities minister Ms Roddick is to be the SNP’s candidate for the Inverness and Nairn seat in next year’s Holyrood election after Mr Ewing said he would not stand for the Nationalists again.

Earlier this month Mr Ewing then announced he would be standing against Ms Roddick for the seat as an independent candidate.

However, Joanna Cherry KC has said Ms Roddick “will lose her seat” because “voters are sick of politicians virtue signalling”.

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry KC | Jane Barlow/Press Association

Posting on X, Ms Cherry said: “Emma Roddick will lose her seat next year because voters are sick of politicians with no life experience virtue signalling about these sorts of issues while wholly failing to meaningfully address everyday issues like the cost-of-living and poor services.”

Ms Roddick and Ms Cherry have opposing views on gender reforms.

The latter’s comments come after Ms Roddick set out why voters should back her by highlighting a number of policy differences between herself and Mr Ewing. She pointed to the fact Mr Ewing voted against equal marriage and gender reform, and opposed an outright ban on fox hunting back in 2001.

She said she “believes in equality for everyone”, adding: “I accept that I am very closely aligned to a lot of these issues that Fergus is on the absolute opposite [side] of.”

Emma Roddick MSP | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

Ms Roddick added: “I am happy with equal marriage - he is happy with fox hunting.”

In 2021, Ms Roddick was top of the SNP regional list for the Highlands and Islands. Due to the voting system used in Holyrood, the Lib Dem wins in the northern isles meant the SNP was able to secure a regional seat in this area.