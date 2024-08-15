In addition to Paramore, Taylor Swift will be joined by support acts including Maisie Peters and Holly Humberstone during her final five London Eras Tour performances.

The European leg of the Eras Tour is coming to an end with Taylor Swift preparing to say So Long, London with five epic shows at Wembley Stadium.

Alongside American band Paramore – who have been with Swift since her first European performance in Edinburgh – the star will be joined by an additional support act during each of her London shows.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will soon leave Europe - but not before five bumper shows at London's Wembley Stadium. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

This includes English singer-songwriters such as Holly Humberstone, as well as six-time Brit Award winner Raye.

Who are Taylor Swift’s Wembley Support Acts?

Across her five remaining London Eras tour shows, Taylor Swift will be joined by Sofia Isella, Holly Humberstone, Suki Waterhouse, Maisie Peters and Raye.

This is in addition to Paramore, who will also still provide support.

Taylor Swift’s London support acts by date

Thursday, August 15 – Paramore & Sofia Isella

Friday, August 16 – Paramore & Holly Humberstone

Saturday, August 17 – Paramore & Suki Waterhouse

Monday, August 19 – Paramore & Maisie Peters

Tuesday, August 20 – with Paramore & Raye

If you’re one of the lucky Swifties with a ticket to one of her Wembley shows first of all, congratulations.

But if you’re not too sure of what to expect from Taylor Swift’s London support acts outside of Paramore, here’s a quick guide.

Sofia Isella

Supporting Swift during her first Eras Tour show in London is Sofia Isella, a 19-year-old musician who is originally from California.

While she hasn’t yet released her first album, Isella has been releasing music since 2022.

What Taylor Swift Era is Sofia Isella’s music most like?

Far darker in tone than the majority of Swift’s music, Sofia Isella’s releases could perhaps best match Reputation.

However, with the deep anger which runs through her tracks, perhaps The Tortured Poets Department – or Female Rage: The Musical, as some call it – would be more appropriate.

Stand out songs: Hot Gum, Us and Pigs, Cacao and Cocaine

Holly Humberstone

Holly Humberstone will support Taylor Swift in London. | Getty Images

On Friday, Swift will be supported by English singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone, who has been making waves in the industry for a few years now.

After winning the Rising Star prize at the 2021 Brit Awards, Humberstone’s career has only grown with the release of her debut album Paint My Bedroom Black in 2023.

What Taylor Swift Era is Holly Humberstone’s music most like?

Holly Humberstone’s alternative pop music could be compared to folklore/evermore with her deeply revealing songwriting, though her synth tinged sound is also reminiscent of Midnights.

Stand out songs: Paint My Bedroom Black, Antichrist, Elvis Impersonators

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse will also open for Taylor Swift in London. | Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Model, actress and singer Suki Waterhouse will perform during Swift’s Saturday Eras Tour show. Having released her debut album back in 2022, Waterhouse joins Swift ahead of the release of her new album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin.

Some fans may even recognise her song Good Looking, which was a viral TikTok hit for a time.

What Taylor Swift Era is Suki Waterhouse’s music most like?

Suki Waterhouse’s indie pop style makes her another of Swift’s London support acts whose music could be compared to the folklore/evermore era, though it could also remind some of Red.

Stand out songs: Every Day’s A Lesson In Humility, Johanna, OMG

Maisie Peters

Maisie Peters will join her inspiration during one of her London Eras Tour shows. | Getty Images

Having previously described Swift as a massive influence on her work, Maisie Peters will provide support for the star during Monday night’s London show.

The English singer-songwriter released her debut album in 2021, followed by The Good Witch which came out last year.

What Taylor Swift Era is Maisie Peters’ music most like?

Channelling Swift in her song writing which often references her relationships, Peters creates music that is reminiscent of some of Swift’s earlier releases such as Fearless and Speak Now.

Stand out songs: Not Another Rockstar, Lost The Breakup, History Of Man

Raye

After making history at this year's Brit Awards, Raye will help Taylor Swift say So Long, London. | Getty Images for Coachella

A woman who likely needs little introduction, Raye will provide support for Taylor Swift during her final London Eras Tour show.

Having won a record-breaking six Brit Awards earlier this year, Raye released her debut album last year to critical acclaim.

Raye’s music is perhaps the most unlike Swift’s, and as such defies categorisation in terms of Swift’s Eras.