Taylor Swift during her first Edinburgh Eras Tour show at Murrayfield Stadium in 2024. | Lisa Ferguson

Here is the release date for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary series The End of an Era and new concert film The Final Show on Disney+.

Taylor Swift has announced that there will be a six-part documentary series covering the Eras Tour.

Set to be released on Disney+ on Friday, December 12 - a day before her birthday - the global superstar finally confirmed what Swifties have long hoped for during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Titled The End of an Era, the “revealing” six-part docuseries will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the record breaking tour which ran from March 2023 until December 2024.

The series will put the spotlight on performers, family members, and friends including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch, as well as offering “never-before-seen” insight into what it took to craft such a cultural phenomenon.

In addition, Swift also revealed that it will be released alongside new concert film Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, which follows the final stop of the tour in Vancouver and includes The Tortured Poets Department set.

In a post on social media, Swift wrote: “It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

Both projects will be released simultaneously on Disney+, which is already home her original Eras Tour concert film.

The Eras Tour grossed more than $2 billion in ticket sales, and boosted the local economy of each city it stopped in - including Edinburgh.

Stopping in the Scottish capital for three nights last June, Taylor Swift’s massive show generated Edinburgh’s economy by tens of millions of pounds.

The news follows the release of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl on October 3.

The End of an Era: Taylor Swift documentary release date

Both the newly announced Taylor Swift: The End of an Era docuseries and Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show concert film will stream on Disney+ from Friday, December 12.

The docuseries was directed by Don Argott and co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce, and produced by Object & Animal.