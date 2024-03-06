Scotsman Obituaries: Roger Miller, Managing Director of Miller Homes and yachtsman

Roger Miller was a yachtsman of international repute

Roger Miller was a very special, highly accomplished gent who seemingly effortlessly combined business and sporting success. His engaging, fun-loving personality enabled him to mix easily with people from all walks of life. His involvement in a variety of social, business and sporting activities made him a very well-known face in Edinburgh and elsewhere.

As Managing Director for 25 years from the mid-1960s onwards of Miller Homes, one of the top UK privately owned building companies, Roger’s business acumen and standing were recognised with his appointment first as President of the Scottish Housebuilders’ Association and later as President of the British Housebuilders’ Employers’ Federation.

In the sporting world he was an international standard yachtsman in the “Dragon” class who was unfortunate not to qualify to represent Britain in the 1968 Mexico Olympics – lack of a following wind at a crucial stage in a trial ended his hopes. Commodore of the Royal Forth Yacht Club at Granton, he enjoyed much success during 30 plus years competing, which included winning the prestigious international Edinburgh Cup in 1966, leading to selection for Britain in the European Championships in Copenhagen that year; sadly, prior commitments prevented his participation.

Roger was also an extremely generous philanthropist who gave support and considerable funds, often through his family charitable trust, the Jean and Roger Miller Trust, to a variety of organisations, including the National Trust, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Festival Theatre, Woodlands Trust, St Andrew’s and St George’s West church and many others.

Roger had a rewarding, lengthy involvement with Edinburgh Napier University as Member of the University Court and Trustee of its Development Trust, where his counsel, business experience and generous funding contributed enormously to the University’s growth and standing. In 2011 his services were recognised with the award of an Honorary Doctorate and the University later compiled a comprehensive Impact Report of his role in many areas, including campus estate development, research, archive collections, student experience and provision of Fellowships and Scholarships of various kinds.

Roger Ogilvy Stewart Miller was born to Sir James and Lady Ella, second oldest of four, the other children being James, Marelyn and Malcolm. His father was founder of the Miller Group and became Lord Provost of Edinburgh and Lord Mayor of London. He was brought up at “Belmont”, Murrayfield, with periods of evacuation in Perth and Callander. Once war finished Roger attended Edinburgh Academy before going to Harrow School and then Edinburgh University to study civil engineering. After graduation he undertook National Service in the Royal Engineers, mostly in Gibraltar, where he took part in sailing, rowing and boxing.

In 1958 at a party in “Belmont” celebrating a sailing success he met the lady who became the love of his life, Jean Ross, a nurse. The couple married in Edinburgh on 16 June 1961 and went on to share 54 years of extremely happy marriage, during which Michael, Judith, Vivien and Brian were born.

By 1958 Roger had bought his first “Dragon” yacht and begun competing, reaching British standard by the early 1960s.

Apart from Edinburgh Cup success off Lowestoft aboard “Nereus”, effectively the British Championship, he placed several times in the race and featured well in international and domestic competitions, although he was somewhat disappointed after the 1968 Olympic trial on learning that several rivals who beat him were professionals in a then amateur sport. Outwith the competitive arena, sailing off the west coast and elsewhere, often with family, brought much pleasure over many years, as did the social aspect.

In business, although Miller Homes was a family company he had to work his way up, beginning at site level in various capacities before reaching board level and becoming Managing Director. His hard work, shrewdness, ability to create a teamwork ethic and appreciation of the importance of staff proved instrumental in knitting the company’s various operations together and led to sustained success.

As an enthusiastic Hearts supporter and regular attender at Tynecastle, Roger was pleased Miller Homes was able to provide shirt sponsorship and other assistance. For a period in the 1980s he was also President of the British Housebuilders’ Employers’ Federation, which encompassed the interests of over 10,000 builders and a £30 billion turnover, frequently requiring his presence in London. In a contemporaneous interview he lamented barely “having time to hone his golf at Gullane!”

Serious health issues in the early 1990s led to him taking stock and opting for early retirement, but not for taking a back seat. He reckoned a combination of judicious intake of red wine, solving suduko puzzles and occasional use of an exercise bike was the secret as he played more golf, went on more foreign holidays and pursued his wide interests, including being a High Constable, a member of the Merchant Company, the Rotary Club and the New Club.

A keen golfer, he was a member of Royal Burgess, Bruntsfield Links, Gullane and Kilspindie. Roger and Jean enjoyed many trips abroad, ranging from New Zealand to Russia and Kenya to Israel, while also going on several cruises.

Above all he was a great family man who enjoyed entertaining generously at Gleneagles, the Balmoral Hotel and elsewhere and hosting regular parties. Family skiing expeditions to France were another favourite, despite the act he only began to ski aged 50, while in 2015 he organised a memorable family holiday to the Galapagos Islands after the death of Jean.

An exceptional individual whose company was always a pleasure, he is survived by siblings James and Marelyn, children Michael, Judith and Brian and ten grandchildren.

