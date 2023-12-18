All Sections
Popular Glasgow feeder town set for 182 more family homes after land deal

Cambuslang has been a “highly successful location” for Miller Homes.
By Scott Reid
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT
Louise Caldwell, regional sales director; Andrew McArthur, regional operations director; and Arthur Mann, regional land director. Picture: Peter DevlinLouise Caldwell, regional sales director; Andrew McArthur, regional operations director; and Arthur Mann, regional land director. Picture: Peter Devlin
More than 180 new family homes are to be built in a feeder town to the southeast of Glasgow after the purchase of a 45-acre site.

Miller Homes said its latest land acquisition in the west of Scotland was for a site at Hallside, Cambuslang. The development, six miles southeast of Glasgow, sits on the eastern side of the town and will consist of 182 three, four and five-bedroom “energy-efficient” homes.

The firm said Cambuslang has been a “highly successful location” for the business over the last 15 years, with its most recent development, Newton Fields, nearing completion. This latest land purchase will strengthen Miller Homes’ presence in the region and meet the demand for local housing for the next five years, bosses added. Work will commence next spring, with the first homes scheduled to be ready in spring 2025.

Andrew McArthur, regional operations director for Miller Homes Scotland West, said: “South Lanarkshire has always been a desirable place for house buyers, with demand increasing over recent years as people recognise its perfect blend of urban living with exceptional connectivity. This new acquisition adds to the flourishing mix of new communities across the region and allows us to meet the demand for high-quality family homes.”

Meanwhile, housebuilder Cruden has announced the best year yet for its festive food bank appeal as seven tonnes of food items were donated for people in need this winter. In partnership with charity the Trussell Trust a total of 8,000 food and household items were collected and distributed to six food banks across Airdrie, East Lothian, Edinburgh, Gorebridge and Glasgow.

