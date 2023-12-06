Scotsman Obituaries: Allan Brodie, one of Scotland's top amateur golfers of the last 50 years

Allan Brodie with the Scottish Amateur Championship cup

Allan Brodie was an outstanding Scottish amateur golfer who enjoyed a success-laden competitive career over three decades and later made a worthy contribution to the sport’s administrative side, driven by a love of the game whose values of sportsmanship, integrity and camaraderie he always upheld and championed.

Highlights of his playing career provide a long list, including representing Great Britain and Ireland twice in the Walker Cup, four times in the St Andrews Trophy against Europe, once in the Eisenhower Trophy in the World Amateur Team Championship, Scotland three times in the European Team Championships and many times in other internationals.

As an individual, highlights include winning the Scottish Amateur Championship, the Scottish Champion of Champions title twice, runner-up twice in the Scottish Stroke Play Championship and reaching the semi-final of the British Amateur, and bronze medallist as amateur in the Open Championship. He also won numerous prestigious tournaments such as the Tennant Cup twice and the Illustrated Gold Vase, in addition to setting several course records including 65’s at North Berwick and Cruden Bay and 67 at Walton Heath, winning the Gold Vase.

Allan was proud of his participation in the Walker Cup

A superb all-round player, he was a long driver and wonderful ball striker, especially with long irons, while a resolute temperament made him a formidable match play opponent.

A member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews since 1991, Allan served on their Championship and Golf Development Committees, was Chair of the Scottish Mens’ Selection Committee and member of the Walker Cup Selection Committee. Also a qualified referee, he performed duties at the Open and Amateur Championships.

Allan was born to William and Jean and brought up along with older brother Andrew in Glasgow, where his father ran a metal fabrication company. Andrew also become a Scottish amateur international golfer during a notable playing career.

Allan attended Kelvinside Academy where his all-round sporting ability flourished on the rugby pitch and cricket square, with him playing at full back for the 1st XV and in the 1st XI in his final two years. Golf, however, soon took centre stage, Allan having been encouraged by his father initially as a junior at Balmore Golf Club near Bearsden, where he would remain a lifelong member. Aged 18 he joined Glasgow Golf Club, also remaining a lifelong member there, and served both clubs as Captain. His natural talent was augmented by the hard work he invested in improving his game, alongside his desire to succeed, leading to an international breakthrough in 1965 when he was selected for Scotland Youth. After leaving school he worked in insurance in Liverpool and London before returning north to help run the family business, becoming Director, and in 1970 Allan made his full international debut for Scotland in the Home Internationals. Between then and 1978 he amassed a total 27 caps, while he also represented Scotland in about another 8 matches against Belgium, Italy, Spain and France.

In the Scottish Amateur, he made his mark reaching the final at Carnoustie in 1973 only to lose to the classy Ian Hutcheon, while in 1975 and ’76 he reached the quarter and semi-final respectively, finally attaining the crown in 1977 at Troon, defeating Paul McKellar in the final. Thanks to those performances and a semi-final in the 1976 British Amateur, Allan was selected for a Walker Cup debut against the USA in 1977 at the famous Shinnecock Hills course on Long Island, where he performed with distinction, winning both singles and one of two foursomes.

Two years later he was again selected for the match held at Muirfield, where with fellow Scot Ian Carslaw he won one and halved another foursome, lost one single but won the final day’s single, the only successful Briton then. Allan considered playing well in the historic Walker Cup a career standout achievement, one enjoyed not only for the elite competition but also for the camaraderie with teammates and opponents.

He joined the Walker Cup Society which facilitated continuing contact with other players and partners at dinners held to coincide with the matches, providing much enjoyment for him and wife Gillian.

Another landmark achievement was reaching the final day of The Open Championship in 1978 at St Andrews, when to do so it was necessary to survive two cuts, one after 36 holes and another after 54, when many well-known names were eliminated. He finished 3rd placed amateur, two strokes behind leader Peter McEvoy, to win the bronze medal, on the same stroke total as top professionals Gary Player and Neil Coles.

In the European Team Championships he helped Scotland reach the final in 1973 and win the title in 1977 in the Netherlands, while in the St. Andrews Trophy in 1978 in Germany he was unbeaten in four matches and in 1980 in England won three of four matches.

Allan played many courses worldwide, his favourite being Morfontaine, north of Paris, which he thought tremendous in every aspect. He continued enjoying playing regularly until the onset of Covid, when his handicap was an estimable 5.

On 14 February 1986 in Bearsden he married Gillian Wallace whom he had met through golf and with whom he enjoyed a happy marriage living in Lenzie, during which they had children Stewart, Craig and Kate. Much as he thrived in high level competitive golf, he enjoyed the sport’s social aspects and valued the friendships formed, maintaining mutually rewarding contact with many.

Possessed of a mischievous streak underneath a slightly private exterior, he was a very supportive family man, excellent company and modest about his success. Allan Brodie is survived by his wife, children, brother and grandson Harris.

