David Greig, widely recognised as one of the most gifted golfers to come out of Carnoustie, has died at the age of 73.

Carnoustie's David Greig, front row far left, represented Scotland Youths against their English counterparts at Lindrick in 1969. His team-mates included Alistair P Thomson, Bil Lockie, John McTear, Allan Brodie and Keith Macintosh.

Greig, who passed away peacefully in Arbroath Infirmary, earned membership of an elite club by winning both the Scottish Boys Championship and Scottish Amateur Championship.

He represented Scotland from 1972-75, beating Nick Faldo in the singles against England in his final appearance in the Home Internationals at Portmarnock, where he carried his own clubs.

Greig also played on the same Great Britain team as both Faldo and Sandy Lyle in the 1975 Commonwealth Tournament in South Africa.

Lee Vannet, who also won the Scottish Boys’ Championship before completing his own notable double by adding the British Boys’ title, paid tribute to Greig, a long-time Carnoustie Golf Club member.

In a post on social media, he wrote: “I grew up playing and learning golf as a 13 year old by having the opportunity to play with Davie on Saturday mornings at 6am! He was a true amateur who I only ever saw practice on two occasions.

“Davie was a genius with the putter and wedge play. He was the first person I knew who would try and fade and draw his putts - he hit the ball off the toe and heel of the smallest putter face you could imagine. He was an artist.

“Davie was one of those rare people who was interested in how you were getting on, always asking how you had performed and always open for advice.”

Greig’s success in the Scottish Boys’ Championship came in 1967 at North Berwick, where the Arbroath High School pupil beat Irvine’s Ian Cannon 2&1 in the final. He then landed the Scottish Amateur title eight years later with a 7&6 success over the defending champion, Gordon Murray from Fereneze, at Montrose.

His Commonwealth Tournament appearance came at Royal Durban, where, in addition to Lyle and Faldo, the Great Britain team contained Greig’s fellow Angus amateur legend Ian Hutcheon, as well as George Macgregor and David Marks.