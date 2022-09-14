Her coffin will stay overnight in a room at Buckingham Palace where the monarch dined with foreign royalty in The Bow Room before being moved for the public to pay their respects.

The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral with her coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster where she will lie in state

Here’s everything you need to know about her funeral including timings, where it is held, key details and more.

Members of the public gather outside Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of the arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.

When and where will the Queen lie in state?

The late monarch’s lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday September 19 – the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Her coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service.

The closed coffin will be draped in a royal flag, usually a personal standard, and will rest on a raised platform called a catafalque, flanked by a military guard around the clock.

An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westmister Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.

A priceless crown and other regalia are traditionally placed on top of a sovereign’s coffin.

Each corner of the platform is watched 24 hours a day by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, Foot Guards or the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Date and time of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

The Queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey – the historic church which can hold around 2,000 people – at 11am next Monday.

The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral.

There will be a national two-minute silence held at midday on the day of the funeral.

Who will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

Around 500 dignitaries from around the world will attend the Queen’s funeral.

They will join members of the royal family, UK prime ministers past and present, and key figures from public life.

Invitations were sent over the weekend to the heads of state of nations with which the UK has diplomatic relations. For most countries, that means the head of state plus one guest.

Invitations to the Queen’s state funeral have not been sent to Russia, Belarus or Myanmar, while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, Whitehall sources have said.

“This is the biggest international event we have hosted in decades,” a Whitehall source said.

The source compared the logistical task to organising “hundreds of state visits” within a matter of days, whereas there might normally only be two or three a year.

For most countries, the invitation extends to the head of state plus a guest.

Guest list for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

No guest list has been published yet, but US President Joe Biden was among the first to declare he will be flying in with his wife, Jill.

The leaders of most Commonwealth countries are expected to attend, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying she will make the nearly 24-hour journey with a delegation of five others.

Her Canadian and Australian counterparts, Justin Trudeau and Anthony Albanese, have also confirmed their presence.

Mr Albanese announced that he will not be travelling alone, tweeting that at Buckingham Palace’s invitation, he and Governor-General David Hurley will be accompanied by “10 Australians who have made extraordinary contributions to their communities”.

France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy’s Sergio Mattarella, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro are among the presidents attending, along with the European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen.

King Felipe of Spain and his wife, Queen Letizia, are among the European royals who will attend.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will travel to the UK to attend the Queen’s state funeral.

Chief Cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the Japanese government requested they accept the British royals’ invitation to attend, considering the close relations between the two countries’ royal families.

Traditionally, a Japanese emperor stays away from funerals whether at home or abroad because of a cultural belief based in the Shinto religion that considers death impure.

But it is not thought the trip will be made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who took time out from organising his country’s fightback against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces to sign a book of condolence for the Queen.

How to watch Queen’s funeral

The Queen’s funeral will be available to view on all major channels.

While TV details have not yet been confirmed, the funeral will be broadcast on BBC, across all ITV channels, and other major news channels, as well as being available through Youtube.

ITV funeral coverage

ITV has announced it will run live, uninterrupted coverage of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September.

The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast simultaneously on the main channel and five digital channels and the ITV Hub. This is the first time the broadcaster has done so.

ITV confirmed there will be no advertising on any channel on the day.

BBC funeral coverage

Full details of BBC coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are not yet known. However, the BBC said special programmes on Tuesday (13 September) will be interspersed with news programmes, including HM The Queen: The Journey To London as well as a special edition of The One Show: Our Queen Remembered.

Global coverage of Queen’s funeral, CNN, ABC, CBC, NBC funeral coverage

CNN tweeted about its own plans for coverage with a video montage of tributes being paid to the monarch in the UK.

“A queen remembered. A life celebrated. Join CNN as a country and the world say goodbye,” a voiceover for the promotional clip said.

Fellow US outlet NBC News is also due to broadcast the funeral on its network and streaming service: NBC News Now.

Over in Australia, national broadcaster ABC listed “live coverage of the state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II”, as well as several special documentaries celebrating the monarch’s life and legacy “through Australian eyes”.

People can also tune into ABC NewsRadio to listen to the funeral live from the ABC listen app.

Canadian network CBC also said it would have live televised coverage on Monday on its main CBC News Network, as well as CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca and the CBC News app

The broadcaster will also provide audio coverage on CBC Radio and its CBC Listen app.

Several US networks also showed live footage of the Queen’s coffin as it returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, including NBC, CBS and ABC News.

Where is the Queen going to be buried?

The Queen will be buried at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

She will be placed in the King George VI Memorial Chapel

Will the Queen be buried with Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh?

Yes, the Queen will be buried with Prince Philip.

Philip is currently in the Royal Vault, but he will be moved to lie beside his wife in the chapel.

Did the Duke of Edinburgh lie in state?

No, he did not, and this was in accordance with his wishes, but his death took place during the Covid-19 crisis and at that point such mass gatherings were also against the law.

Who was the last person to lie in state?

The last person to lie in state in the UK was the Queen Mother in 2002.

On top of her coffin in Westminster Hall was her coronation crown, set with the Koh-i-Noor diamond, and a hand-written message from her daughter, the Queen, reading: “In loving memory, Lilibet.”