Queen's funeral: 24 pictures as guests arrive at Westminster Abbey for funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s state funeral, with members of the royal family and world leaders among 2,000 people expected at the ceremony.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Monday, 19th September 2022, 10:50 am

Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.

All public viewing areas for the funeral procession in the capital were full by just after 9am.

Queen's funeral plans: What time is the funeral? Elizabeth II funeral route from Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle, guest list, TV times and more

The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch on Monday morning, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.

1. Guests arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Guests arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Photo: Danny Lawson

2. King Charles III arrives ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III arrives ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Photo: Tim Goode

3. Guests take their seats at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey

Guests take their seats at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski

4. The Princess of Wales arrives ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The Princess of Wales arrives ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Photo: Tim Goode

