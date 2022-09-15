The ceremony, which is taking place at Westminster Abbey in London, is scheduled to begin at 11am on Monday.

Edinburgh City Council is inviting residents and visitors to attend and pay their final respects. Entry is free and un-ticketed.

The screening will be of the BBC’s full coverage from 8am until 5pm.

Thousands are expected to flock to Holyrood Park to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral live on a giant screen

Lord Lieutenant Robert Aldridge, Edinburgh’s Lord Provost, will be representing the capital at the state funeral.

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “This screening represents an opportunity for us all to come together and pay our final respects to the Queen. We all share in the nation’s, and indeed the world’s, grief at the loss of our longest serving monarch. As Her Majesty’s funeral takes place in London, we’re proud to be joining in with screenings and services in towns and cities across the United Kingdom."

“I can think of no more fitting venue for Monday’s screening – in the Queen’s own park on the doorstep of her beloved Palace of Holyroodhouse – and I hope people of all ages will take this opportunity to say their final farewell to Her Majesty."

“Here in Edinburgh, we can take immense pride in the role our city played in the ceremonial events to mark the Queen’s passing and I want to thank the many council colleagues, partners and volunteers, who each played such a big part in delivering them so gracefully and flawlessly. And to the people of Edinburgh for turning out in their thousands to pay their respects."

“I have no doubt these past few days will be remembered for how brightly Scotland’s capital shone as an example of respect, pride, and professionalism to the world.”

Councillor Day said that the screening will take place outdoors and people planning to attend should dress for the weather, and bring plenty of water. Toilet facilities will be available but there will be no seating provided.